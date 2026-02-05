TS Basyang: Mandaue now under Blue Alert status

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is now under Blue Alert Status as it doubles its preparation for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Basyang.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), on Thursday, Feb. 5, said members of the city’s response cluster, including Barangay DRRM focal persons, the City Health Office, City Social Welfare and Services, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, are actively coordinating preparedness measures.

A pre-disaster risk assessment was conducted yesterday, Feb. 4 by the Mandaue City DRRMO as part of these preparations. During the meeting, the track of Tropical Storm Basyang was presented, and the preparedness measures of each office and agency were discussed to address possible impacts.

READ: LIST: Cancelled sea trips from Cebu due to TS Basyang

Barangay DRRM focal persons were reminded of their preparedness actions such as the conduct of rekorida especially in communities near rivers and coastal areas.

They also advised to conduct continuous monitoring and assessment of conditions in each barangay, as well as the preparation of contingency plans.

Barangay Captains were given the authority to decide if evacuation would be necessary in their respective areas.

READ: Basyang slightly intensifies; Signal No. 2 in 15 Vis-Min areas

Ybañez said the pre-disaster risk assessment was held following a meeting of the Regional DRRM Council with various local government units.

Ybañez said the city is preparing for possible heavy rainfall, as Mandaue City is currently under a yellow rainfall warning based on PAGASA data, with expected rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters. He added that authorities cannot discount the possibility of the rainfall escalating to the orange category, which would bring 100 to 200 millimeters of rain.

The city also considered the prepared for possible storm surge due to strong winds, which PAGASA estimates could reach one to two meters.

Kadagatan clusters, along the barangays in coastal areas, were convened to conduct assessments and advise residents.

“Ang atoa lang nga dili ta mokumpiyansa. Mao na ang atoang DRRM focals ug ERTs mao ang tahas magbantay simbako lang magneed og evacuation,” said Ybañez.

Residents were urged to prepare, secure their properties, remain alert, and avoid complacency against TS Basyang.

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