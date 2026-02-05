TS Basyang slightly intensifies, more areas in Cebu under Signal No. 2

TS Basyang intensifies and threatens to bring heavy rains and strong winds in Visayas and Mindanao on February 5, 2026. | Himawari Satellite Image via DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang (international name: Penha) has slightly intensified as it barrels towards Eastern Mindanao on Thursday, February 5.

As a result, more areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) system, including portions of southern Cebu.

In its 5 p.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted TCWS No. 2 in the following areas in Cebu:

Samboan

Malabuyoc

Oslob

Ginatilan

Alegria

Dalaguete

Boljoon

Alcoy

Santander

Argao

Badian

Moalboal

Ronda

Alcantara

Sibonga

Dumanjug

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Within the next 36 hours, localities under Storm Signal No. 2 will experience strong winds, with speeds ranging between 66 and 80 kilometers per hour (kph), as well as heavy rains.

The rest of Cebu, on the other hand, remains under TCWS No. 1.

TS Basyang’s effects

The eye of Basyang was last seen 150 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Pagasa has maintained its forecast, indicating that the tropical storm might make landfall over Surigao del Sur on Thursday night.

Additionally, they have not ruled out the possibility of the tropical storm further intensifying before reaching the Philippine landmass.

Presently, Basyang packs winds with speeds of 75 kph, with gustiness reaching up to 90 kph.

READ: Sea travel suspended in Bohol due to Basyang

Basyang is also forecast to cross through the Visayas, particularly in the southern portions of Cebu.

Aside from strong winds, Pagasa has warned that affected areas may experience heavy rainfall.

“It must be emphasized that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone,” the state weather bureau added.

On Thursday, an orange rainfall advisory has been issued for Cebu and neighboring provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental. This means that intense rainfall, at a rate of 15 to 30 millimeters (mm) per hour, is expected starting Thursday evening until Friday.

Moreover, the state weather bureau discouraged shipping lines and small boat owners in Cebu from venturing into the sea due to rough conditions, as waves may reach as high as two meters.

Likewise, they warned coastal communities of potential storm surges.

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