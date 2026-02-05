Cebu ramps up storm preparations as Basyang nears

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival led the send-off ceremony of disaster responders to be deployed across the city, while relief packing operations have intensified at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, February 5. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City News and Cebu Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has ramped up emergency preparations on Thursday, February 5, as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang strengthened offshore.

The approaching storm prompted heightened alerts, class suspensions, transport measures, and large-scale relief readiness across the province. Authorities made moves to mitigate potential impacts.

Cebu City mobilizes disaster responders

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. led the send-off of personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO). The ceremony was held at Cebu City Hall on Thursday afternoon, February 5. The send-off signals full mobilization of the city’s disaster response ahead of Basyang.

The responders are set to be deployed to various barangays before, during, and after Basyang’s possible impact. This is in line with city officials emphasizing early action to reduce risks in flood and landslide-prone areas.

Furthermore, heavy equipment has already been prepositioned in strategic locations to allow immediate clearing operations, rescue work, and response to possible flooding or road obstructions.

Archival reiterated that the city government remains on proactive footing as weather conditions continue to worsen.

Safety measures in place in Cebu City ahead of TS Basyang

City officials said additional safety measures are already in place across Cebu City as weather conditions worsen. Outdoor advertising operators have been directed to secure and roll down billboards. So far, the city confirmed compliance to reduce wind-related hazards.

The city’s power distributor has also placed repair teams and equipment on standby to allow immediate response to possible power line damage. Meanwhile, water utility has readied generator sets to keep pumping stations operational in case of outages.

Authorities also said that several major shopping malls have offered their facilities as temporary shelter areas should evacuations become necessary, with provisions for public charging stations during power interruptions.

Free bus services rolled out amid TS Basyang

To cushion the impact on commuters, the Cebu City government also rolled out free bus services. This started 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The buses are operated through the Department of General Services. They are meant to assist workers and residents affected by transport disruptions caused by the TS Basyang.

All routes use Colon Street as a central endpoint and operate on a vice versa basis. This is to accommodate passengers traveling in both directions.

South routes

Bulacao–Colon via N. Bacalso, P. del Rosario, and Day-as

Bulacao–SM City Cebu via N. Bacalso, P. del Rosario, Day-as, Imus, and Gen. Maxilom Extension

Labangon–Colon via Tisa, Punta, Shopwise, N. Bacalso, and P. del Rosario

Guadalupe–Colon via Petron Guadalupe, V. Rama, CCMC, Emall, and Leon Kilat

North routes

Panagdait–Colon via Pope John Paul, Mabolo Church, M.J. Cuenco, and CTU

Lahug–Colon via Gorordo, Climaco Ave., Ramos, and Junquera

Talamban–Colon via Ban-Tal Road, Gorordo, and M. J. Cuenco

Provincial Capitol intensifies relief preparations

At the provincial level, the Cebu Provincial Government intensified relief preparations as TS Basyang approaches.

Capitol employees began large-scale packing of family food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and kitchen kits at the Capitol Warehouse. Personnel from the Provincial General Services Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and Cebu People’s Action Center worked jointly to ready supplies for rapid deployment.

As of Thursday, the provincial government’s available relief inventory included 1,300 family food packs, 1,200 hygiene kits, 3,500 sleeping kits, and 1,500 kitchen kits.

Officials said the goal is to ensure immediate assistance once communities are affected.

Province-wide class suspension

Classes were also suspended across the province. The Cebu Provincial Government ordered the suspension of classes at all levels — public and private — on February 5, aligning with earlier declarations by 46 local government units (LGUs).

Acting Governor Glenn Anthony Soco issued the order. Governor Pamela Baricuatro, meanwhile, cut short her official trip abroad and returned to Cebu to oversee storm preparations.

READ: Preemptive evacuation ordered in Tandag City due to TS Basyang

TS Basyang strengthens, rainfall warning raised

Weather conditions continued to deteriorate on Thursday afternoon. In its 5 p.m. Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 11, the state weather bureau reported that TS Basyang had slightly intensified as it approached eastern Mindanao. This raised the likelihood of heavier rains across the Visayas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remained raised over southern Cebu, while the rest of the province stayed under Signal No. 1, indicating the potential for strong to gale-force winds and heavy rainfall.

Beginning Thursday through Friday (February 5–6), Pagasa also placed Cebu and neighboring Visayas provinces under an orange rainfall warning, signaling that heavy rains could trigger flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and that residents should be prepared for possible evacuation.

Authorities across Cebu urged residents to stay alert, follow official advisories, and coordinate with local officials as preparations continue and TS Basyang draws nearer.

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