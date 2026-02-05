ABAP elects Marcus Jarwin Manalo as new president

ABAP officials pose for a group photo. | ABAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) formally introduced its newly elected set of officials for 2026, headed by new president Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

The election was held last Wednesday during ABAP’s annual meeting at the Meralco Building in Manila.

Manalo, ABAP’s former secretary-general, replaced Robbie Puno as president. Former ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas, who serves as chef de mission of Team Philippines for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, was named the organization’s new honorary chairman.

READ: Boxing community of Cebu mourns passing of ABAP president Ed Picson

Manalo, 39, formally succeeds Puno, who took over the presidency in 2023 following the passing of former ABAP president Ed Picson. The late sportscaster had been handpicked by Vargas to lead the federation two years earlier.

The rest of the newly elected ABAP officials include Raul Daza as vice chairman and Michael Angelo Vargas as vice president. Also included are board members Arnel Casanova, Mark Burgos, Emilio Jose Abelita Jr., Oscar Moreno, Reinaldo Bautista Jr., two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio, and Alfrancis Chua.

In his speech, Vargas congratulated the newly elected ABAP officers, citing the diversity of the group and its experienced leadership, which he said would help build a stronger boxing program.

For his part, Manalo said he is deeply honored to be elected as ABAP president.

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“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the Board has given me,” Manalo said.

“The Philippines has a proud boxing tradition, so the pressure to deliver is always there. But with our dedicated Board of Trustees and regional representatives, I am confident we can further improve our programs.”

One of Manalo’s top priorities is strengthening ABAP’s grassroots program by making it more accessible to aspiring young boxers across the country.

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