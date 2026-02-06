Rare jade vine discovered in forest of Apayao

RARE PLANT SPECIES. A wild jade vine in bloom was sighted in Calanasan, Apayao, on Wednesday (Feb. 4, 2026). Its presence in Calanasan, Apayao is a sign of a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem, according to MENRO. (Photo courtesy of Calanasan LGU)

CALANASAN, Apayao – Forest guards in Apayao province discovered clusters of thriving rare wild jade vine, or most commonly known as Tayabak (Strongylodon macrobotrys).

The forest guards along with personnel of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) in mountainous Calanasan town, found the wild jade vine in remote barangays Tanglagan and Langnao.

Municipal environment and natural resources officer Sarah Mae Batil told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday that they were conducting regular biodiversity monitoring a day earlier when they sighted the jade vine’s blooming flower.

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“We have documented this in past years but it is only now that we found it in perfect bloom,” she said.

According to Batil, the presence of the species in Calanasan town is a strong indicator of a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem.

The public is advised to report sightings of the species to the MENRO for monitoring and documentation and is reminded not to gather the plants for cultivation.

Authorities said this is endemic to the tropical rainforests of the Philippines. The climbing plant is known for its spectacular hanging clusters of claw-shaped flowers in a rare turquoise to jade-green color, which can grow up to a meter long.

The jade vine is generally regarded as endangered or vulnerable in the wild and is a rare find because it is pollinated by bats.

Considered a national treasure and a symbol of natural beauty, the rare jade vine plant is even featured on the Philippine five-peso coin.

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“We are strictly implementing the Wildlife Act and the Lapat Ordinance, which prohibits the gathering of wild plants,” she added.

Lapat (meaning prohibited or off-limits) is a customary belief practiced by the Isnag people for generations. In this practice, a specific area is designated by community members as sacred.

This public declaration happens after the death of its owner or occupant, making an area off-limits to the public, including immediate family members. (PNA)

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