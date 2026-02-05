Cebu FC bows out of AFF Shopee Cup, shifts focus to PFL campaign

Cebu FC players during a practice session in Thailand. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants ended their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Shopee Cup campaign with a heavy 0–4 loss to Buriram United last Wednesday, February 4, at Thailand’s Chang Arena.

The defeat closed Cebu FC’s run in the tournament, leaving them winless after five Group A matches, with just one draw.

The Thai League 1 champions, already assured of a semifinal spot, dominated from the start, racing to a 4–0 lead by halftime.

READ: Cebu FC announces home games as PFL campaign resumes

Goals from Sandy Walsh, Goran Čaušić, Kingsley Schindler, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul, debutant Nathakorn Rattanasuwan, and Suphanat Mueanta secured Buriram’s victory and confirmed their place in the home-and-away semifinals in May.

Despite the setback, Cebu FC can now turn their attention to the Philippines Football League (PFL), where they remain strong contenders. This will be followed by a February 15 matchup against Valenzuela PB-Mendiola.

The Gentle Giants sit third in the table with seven wins, two losses, and one draw for 22 points, trailing Kaya FC Iloilo (24 points) and One Taguig FC, which leads the standings with eight wins and one loss.

Cebu FC will kick off a series of home matches in the PFL on February 11 against the Philippine Army at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

READ: Cebu FC releases 12 players before PFL, Asean campaigns

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