Multiple CTU campuses evacuated, searched after bomb threat

Aside from the school’s main campus in Cebu City, Cebu Technological University–Tabogon Extension in Tabogon, Cebu was also inspected by authorities following the threat. | Photo courtesy of Technological Tribune – CTU Tabogon Extension Gazette

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multiple campuses of Cebu Technological University (CTU) were subjected to bomb sweeps on Thursday, February 5, after the university received a bomb threat late the previous night.

According to a post by The Nation Builder – CTU Main Campus Press, the threat was sent at around 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, to the university’s Public Assistance and Complaints Desk (PACD).

Evacuation and suspension of operations

Early Thursday, CTU issued Advisory DPO26-01 directing all campus directors to coordinate with local authorities and secure clearance before school personnel could return to their offices.

As a safety precaution, faculty and staff were ordered to vacate offices, and campus operations were temporarily suspended while inspections were carried out.

University officials said the move was meant to minimize risk while authorities assessed the credibility of the threat.

Bomb sweeps conducted

In an interview on Thursday, Police Lieutenant Joel Taboada of the PNP Regional EOD and Canine Unit-7 (RECU-7) said police treated the threat as system-wide because it did not identify a specific CTU campus.

As a result, coordinated bomb sweeps were carried out across several CTU campuses.

READ: Bomb scare in Cebu City university: Student, 19, tagged, nabbed

“Ang katong bomb threat, dili man specific kung asa nga campus. So ang tanang mga campus directors, ni-take action ato nga threat kay naa man sila’y group chat,” Taboada said.

(Since the bomb threat did not specify which campus it was directed at, all campus directors took action on the threat because they are connected through a group chat.)

At the CTU Main Campus in Cebu City, personnel from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), SWAT units, and K9 teams secured the perimeter and conducted a full sweep that lasted for more than an hour.

No explosives or suspicious items were found.

Satellite campuses cleared

Police also carried out inspections at the CTU Cebu City Mountain Satellite Campus in Barangay Babag, Cebu City, after a report was received mid-afternoon.

According to Taboada, the sweep ended before 5 p.m. and yielded negative results.

In northern Cebu, the CTU Tabogon campus was evacuated after campus officials requested police assistance.

Following the inspection, Tabogon police declared the campus safe, allowing normal conditions to resume.

Probe continues

According to The Nation Builder, the email originated from an address using a foreign domain and contained a vague warning claiming that a bomb had been placed somewhere within the university.

The message did not include details that could pinpoint a specific location or device.

The case has been referred to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group for digital forensics and tracing of the email source, as authorities determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Campuses declared safe

Law enforcement officials confirmed that all inspected CTU campuses were cleared following the coordinated bomb sweeps.

University administrators said they would issue further advisories once police complete their assessments.

Authorities reminded the public that bomb threats are treated seriously regardless of specificity, stressing that precautionary evacuations and inspections are necessary to ensure public safety.

READ: Bomb scares prompt class suspensions at 2 Cebu universities

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