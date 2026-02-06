Alex Eala bows to Alexandrova in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

EPIC COMEBACK, NO MORE. Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala reacts after an epic comeback 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open at Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. The Filipino ace however, failed to replicate that feat, losing to second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in Thursday’s quarterfinals. (Screengrab from WTA video)

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala’s gallant stand wasn’t enough to stop Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, bowing out in the Abu Dhabi Open singles quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 loss on Thursday night (Philippine time).

After dropping the first set, Eala tried to recreate the same magic she did less than 24 hours ago in the round of 16, opening Set 2 with the lead and tying it at 3-3 after trailing at 3-1.

Alexandrova, the World No.11 and second seed of the tournament, though, cruised to match point, 5-3.

Eala still tried to extend the match with a 40-15 lead in the final game, but Alexandrova, a former top 10 player and five-time WTA champion, proved too strong and rallied to advance to the semifinals.

READ: Alex Eala faces double duty in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

READ: Alex Eala pulls off epic comeback to reach Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

“I knew she’s going to play good, she’s a good player. I saw her last match. I knew it was gonna be difficult,” said Alexandrova of the Filipino tennis ace.

Although the crowd was predominantly cheering for Eala, Alexandrova showed appreciation to the fans.

“I know the crowd is cheering for her, but I think the atmosphere was great. I enjoyed my time on the court, and I did my best.”

Eala, meanwhile, has now reached at least the quarterfinals in her last three WTA stints–with a semifinal appearance in ASB Classic last month and a Final Eight exit in the Philippine Women’s Open.

She will compete later Thursday in the doubles quarterfinal with fellow Southeast Asian rising star Janice Tjen as they take on Cristina Bucsa and Zhang Shuai.

The Rafa Nadal Academy product was coming off a grueling three-hour game on Thursday midnight (Philippine time), where she scored an epic comeback win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), to advance to the Final Eight of the WTA 500 event.

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