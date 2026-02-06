TS Basyang: It maintains strength as it traverses Agusan del Norte

Track of Tropical Storm Basyang. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) continues to traverse Agusan del Norte and continues to maintain its strength on Friday morning. This is according to the state weather bureau.

The tropical storm was last spotted in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical and Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 2 a.m. bulletin.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Pagasa said Basyang is currently moving west northwestward at 25 km per hour (kph), while carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

“On the forecast track, the center of Bastang will continue to traverse Agusan del Norte, then will emerge over Bohol Sea this morning,” said Pagasa.

“Between this morning and afternoon, Basyang may pass close or make another landfall over Bohol and southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental. Afterwards, it will emerge over Sulu Sea, pass close Cuyo Islands, and cross the northern portion of Palawan,” it added.

READ: Tropical depression Basyang enters PAR, may become tropical storm

With this, several areas are still placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 or where winds greater than 62 kph and up to 88 kph are expected to be experienced in at least 24 hours:

the southern portion of Leyte (Matalom, Bato, Hilongos, Hindang)

Southern Leyte

Bohol

the central and southern portions of Cebu (Samboan, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Dalaguete, Boljoon, Alcoy, Santander, Argao, Badian, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara, Sibonga, Dumanjug, City of Carcar, Barili, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan)

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

the southern portion of Negros Occidental (Candoni, City of Sipalay, Ilog, City of Kabankalan, Cauayan, Hinoba-An, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lanuza, San Miguel, Tago, Carmen, Cortes, City of Tandag, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)

Agusan del Norte

the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Sibagat, Esperanza)

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon)

the eastern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Calamba, Aloran, Panaon)

Meanwhile, areas currently under Signal No. 1 or where winds of 39 to 61 kph and intermittent rains may be expected in at least 36 hours are as follows:

Luzon

the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan)

the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

Romblon

the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

the southern portion of Masbate (Mandaon, Milagros, Balud, Placer, Cawayan, Esperanza)

Visayas

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, City of Borongan, Maydolong)

the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga)

Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Cebu

the rest of Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Mindanao

the rest of Surigao del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Sur

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Montevista, Laak)

the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Talaingod, Kapalong)

the central portion of Bukidnon (San Fernando, Lantapan, City of Valencia, Talakag, Don Carlos, Maramag, Quezon, Kalilangan, Pangantucan, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay)

Lanao del Norte

the rest of Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Sur

the eastern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, Piñan, Polanco, Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Salug, Bacungan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Siayan, Godod)

the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Kumalarang, Pagadian City, Tigbao, Lakewood, Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig, Aurora, Ramon Magsaysay, Sominot, Midsalip, Labangan, Tukuran)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Diplahan, Buug, Siay) /jpv

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