Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

A photo taken along Osmeña Boulevard on a rainy afternoon on August in 2025 in Cebu City. | CDN Photo/Pia Piquero [FILE PHOTO]

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos had been asked to prepare for heavy rainfall causing serious flooding and landslides on Friday, February 6, due to Tropical Storm Basyang and shear line, the state weather bureau reported.

In its daily rainfall forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said at least 200 millimeters of moderate to occasionally heavy rain would be expected in the province today.

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

A separate flood advisory warned of possible flooding in several waterways, including the rivers and tributaries of Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku.

Pagasa advised local disaster risk reduction and management units to remain alert for possible flash floods and landslides, urging the evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas.

READ: TS Basyang slightly intensifies, more areas in Cebu under Signal No. 2

Cebu under Signal No. 2

Meanwhile, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over central and southern portions of Cebu as of 5 a.m. on Friday.

Affected areas included Samboan, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Dalaguete, Boljoon, Alcoy, Santander, Argao, Badian, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara, Sibonga, Dumanjug, City of Carcar, Barili, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, and Liloan.

The rest of Cebu remained under Signal No. 1.

READ: Basyang emerges over Bohol Sea, may hit parts of Central Visayas

The weather bureau also raised a gale warning over southern Cebu, forecasting strong winds and very rough seas of up to 4.5 meters throughout the day.

Sea travel was declared dangerous for all vessels, with mariners advised to remain in port or seek shelter until winds and waves subside.

READ: TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Basyang makes landfall

According to Pagasa, Basyang made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur, at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, February 5.

It then maintained its strength as it moved west-northwestward, reaching Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, on Friday morning.

By then, the tropical storm packed maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Pagasa reported that it may emerge over Bohol Sea this morning, possibly passing near or making landfall over Bohol, southern Cebu, and Negros Oriental.

Basyang is expected to remain a tropical storm over Central and Western Visayas before weakening into a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow, the weather bureau said.

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