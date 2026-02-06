Alex Eala, Janice Tjen march to Abu Dhabi Open doubles semifinals

SEMIS-BOUND. A photo taken on Feb. 3, 2026 shows Filipino Alexandra Eala (left) and Indonesian Janice Tjen celebrating their second-round win at the Abu Dhabi Open in the United Arab Emirates. They beat No. 2 seeds Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Shuai Zhang of China, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals on Friday (Feb. 6) morning. (Event photo via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Alexandra Eala and Indonesian Janice Tjen shocked second seeds Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Shuai Zhang of China, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the doubles semifinals in the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open Friday morning at Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in United Arab Emirates.

They will meet fourth seeds Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of Great Britain, who won over Andreja Klepac of Slovenia and Irina Khromacheva, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

READ: Alex Eala bows to Alexandrova in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

Eala had earlier lost her quarterfinal match in the singles to second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3-6, 3-6.

Alexandrova, ranked No. 11 in the world, will face American Hailey Baptiste, who stunned fifth seed Ludmila Samsonova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Baptiste eliminated compatriot and fourth seed Emma Navarro, 7-6 (7), 0-6, 6-3, to reach the quarters.

READ: Alex Eala pulls off epic comeback to reach Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

Meanwhile, third seed Clara Tauson of Denmark outplayed McCartney Kessler of USA, 6-3, 6-4, to forge a semifinal duel with Sara Bejlek of Czech.

Bejlek, who ousted No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round, scored a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Sonay Kartal of Great Britain.

READ: Alex Eala feels like a winner as she gets to play WTA event at home

In the other doubles result, Alexandrova/Maya Joint of Australia defeated third seeds Ellen Perez of Australia and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1, to advance in the semifinal against Americans Sofia Kenin and Desirae Krawozyk, who walked over Ostapenko and Barbara Krejcikova of Czech Republic. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP