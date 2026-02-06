Basyang: DSWD on blue alert, readies food packs, disaster fund

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas checks the quality of its food and non-food items amid Tropical Storm Basyang. | Photo courtesy of DSWD Field Office 7/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Before Basyang intensified into a Tropical Storm, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had placed its offices under blue alert to heighten monitoring and coordination of response efforts across the country.

“We have already notified all DSWD Field Offices along the track of the tropical cyclone to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned local government units to ensure that all preparedness for response measures are in place,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group said on Wednesday.

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

Dumlao added that the agency had prepared more than 3.5 million family food packs nationwide, with over 77,000 boxes currently managed by the DSWD Field Office in Central Visayas.

More than 317,000 boxes of additional food packs have been stationed at the Visayas Disaster Resource Operations Center in Mandaue City.

The agency also has more than ₱3.04 billion in Quick Response Funds available to support relief and early recovery efforts during disasters.

READ: Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

Dumlao further shared that the DSWD’s mobile command centers and mobile kitchens had been prepared for possible deployment in affected areas.

“Rest assured that the DSWD is ready to provide assistance to those who will be affected by the inclement weather,” Dumlao said.

Basyang maintains strength

As of Friday morning, February 6, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last observed the weather system in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte.

Basyang has brought strong to gale-force winds in portions of Visayas and Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

READ: TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

The weather bureau has since raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) across the country.

These include the central and southern portions of Cebu, which have been placed under TCWS No. 2 as of 5 a.m. on Friday. The rest of the province has remained under TCWS No. 1.

PAGASA urged local disaster risk reduction and management units to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides and to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP