Cebu City under Signal No. 2, Basyang forces class suspension

Track of Tropical Storm Basyang. Image from DOST / Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 on Friday, February 6, as Tropical Storm Basyang maintained its strength and continued to affect Central Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Signal No. 2 over Cebu City and other parts of central and southern Cebu as of 5 a.m., warning of gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.

In response, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the temporary suspension of all in-person classes in Cebu City for February 6, following the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

The suspension covers all levels, including early childhood, elementary, secondary, tertiary, technical-vocational, and graduate programs, in both public and private schools. Schools were directed to shift to modular learning systems or other alternative modalities in line with guidelines from the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

City Hall said the decision was made to protect students, teachers, and school personnel amid the threat of heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds brought by the storm.

Cebu under heightened wind signal

Aside from Cebu City, Signal No. 2 also covers Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Naga City, and the municipalities of Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan, and Cordova, as well as several towns in southern Cebu. The rest of the province remains under Signal No. 1.

Pagasa said Basyang, internationally named Penha, packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour as it traversed eastern Mindanao and moved toward the Bohol Sea.

READ: Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the center of the storm was estimated over the coastal waters of Surigao del Norte and was moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

Weather forecasters said the storm might pass near or make landfall over Bohol, southern Cebu, or Negros Oriental before weakening into a tropical depression by tonight or early Saturday.

Heavy rain, flooding risks

Cebuanos were warned to brace for moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall, with Pagasa forecasting up to 200 millimeters of rain over the province due to the combined effects of Tropical Storm Basyang and a prevailing shear line.

A separate flood advisory flagged the possibility of flooding along several waterways, including rivers and tributaries in Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku, especially in low-lying and flood-prone communities.

Pagasa urged local disaster risk reduction and management offices to remain on high alert for potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous and coastal areas exposed to strong winds.

READ: Basyang emerges over Bohol Sea, heads to Central Visayas

City monitoring, no major incidents so far

In a weather update issued Friday morning, Archival said Cebu City remained “safe and secure”, with no flooding or storm-related incidents reported as of posting time.

He said disaster response teams and barangay responders were deployed in eight strategic locations across the city to monitor conditions and respond quickly to any emergencies.

However, the city government reported that 59 passengers were temporarily stranded after ship travel was suspended due to rough sea conditions. The city provided lodging and food assistance to affected passengers while sea travel remains unsafe.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the city government said, adding that further advisories would be released through official channels as weather conditions evolve.

Sea travel halted, gale warning up

Pagasa has also placed southern Cebu under a gale warning, forecasting very rough seas reaching up to 4.5 meters along coastal waters.

Sea travel was declared dangerous for all types of vessels, with mariners advised to remain in port or seek shelter until winds and waves subside.

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