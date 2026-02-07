Binaliw trash slide in Cebu: 30 days of grief after 36 deaths

The Binaliw landfill tragedy | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirty days after the Binaliw landfill tragedy, Bienvenido Ranido still measures time by the hours he waited for his wife to come home.

In the four corners of their small house, silence has become the loudest reminder of loss. When his three children are at school, Ranido lies down, stares at the ceiling, and cries. Almost every day. Nearly a month since January 8, he says the grief still strikes out of nowhere, and acceptance stays out of reach.

“Bisan almost one month na, dili malikayan [nga] halos kada adlaw ko maghilak. Samot na og ako ra usa diri [sa balay] kay eskwela man ang mga bata. Diri lang ko usahay maghigda, magdangoy-ngoy, lisod man gud hangtod karon. Lisod gyud dawaton,” he said.

Rowena Ranido, 36, a human resources staff member at the landfill facility, was among at the 36 people killed when a massive garbage mound gave way at the Binaliw sanitary landfill shortly before 5 p.m. that day.

She left for work that morning as she always did. Her husband dropped her off on his motorcycle, watching her step down to clock in. Before she walked away, he asked — out of habit — if she wanted to go buy food later in a nearby barangay after work that day.

She smiled and told him she would just message him.

But she never did. And that was the last time he heard her voice.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill tragedy

A day that stretched into loss

Hours later, neighbors ran downhill, shouting that the mound of garbage had collapsed. Ranido’s chest tightened when he heard Rowena’s name. He rushed to the site.

When he arrived at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS), its office structure had already collapsed. He shouted for his wife, calling her name over and over, hoping — at the very least — to hear her voice.

Alongside other families, he clawed through twisted metal and debris, following a fellow worker who pointed to the area where voices had last been heard. Police eventually stopped them, warning them of further collapse. Ranido refused to leave.

READ: Binaliw landfill accident: Cebu City declares Jan. 16 day of mourning for victims

“Sige naman ko og hilak. Sige na ko og dangoy-ngoy. Niingon ko nga ‘Ayaw ko hilabti, chief, kay naa diri akong asawa. Paiswagon gane ko ninyo bisan usa lang ka tiil, mosukol ko ninyo,’” he said.

As night fell, rescuers pulled out one body. Ranido felt a brief surge of hope until he saw the tattoo on the victim’s arm and realized it was not Rowena. His children, standing behind him, whispered that maybe their mother would be next.

The waiting

Late that night, rescuers detected what they described as signs of life. A K9 unit later signaled positively in the area where Rowena was believed to be trapped. Ranido clung to that moment.

But operations stopped. Crews pulled back. When dawn came, his hope began to grow thin.

By mid-afternoon the next day, black body bags were prepared. By early evening, Ranido knew.

“Patay na,” he said. She was gone.

Suzette, Rowena’s coworker who survived, later told him they had spoken while trapped. Rowena had spoken about their children, entrusting them to God. Ranido chose not to hear every detail.

“If wala pa gyud nila [rescuers] biya-e, buhi pa unta akong asawa,” he said.

READ: Binaliw landfill search ends after retrieval of last missing worker

A survivor’s trauma

Jaylord Ople Antigua, 31, survived after being buried under debris. He remembers hearing voices but being unable to see anyone because of the wreckage.

Instinct took over. He crawled toward an opening in the roof and climbed out, then directed rescuers and bystanders to where others were trapped. Civilians helped pull people out before formal rescue teams reached them.

That day was supposed to be a celebration. It was his child’s birthday. He had to come home.

Now, sleep is difficult. Sudden noises bring him back to the collapsed landfill. “Na-trauma gyud ko,” he said.

The site, a month later

CDN Digital returned to the landfill site a month after the collapse. In broad daylight, the scale is unmistakable.

Most of the debris from the January 8 trash slide has been cleared, revealing a massive mountain of waste carved by the landslide. Heavy equipment continues to operate as authorities work to stabilize the slope and assess long-term damage.

But beneath the cleared surface, the questions remain largely intact.

What the Binaliw investigations have found so far

The Binaliw landfill collapse is now considered one of Cebu City’s deadliest industrial disasters.

Initial findings by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) point to a combination of waste oversaturation, excessive landfill height, prolonged rainfall, and geotechnical instability.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) cited the landfill’s height, estimated at up to 35 meters, along with inadequate drainage and slope instability as major risk factors.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

A day after the collapse, the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region 7 issued a cease-and-desist order, halting landfill operations except for rescue, retrieval, and cleanup.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla ordered a comprehensive technical assessment covering slope stability, leachate management, and compliance with approved landfill designs and environmental safeguards.

Binaliw landfill long under scrutiny

Binaliw’s problems did not begin on January 8.

Long before the collapse, residents and local officials had forwarded concerns over foul odor, fly infestation, water contamination, and what they described as open dumping practices.

Inspections in 2024 and 2025 flagged alleged violations of Republic Act 9003 (the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act).

Critics said the Binaliw site increasingly resembled an open dumpsite rather than a sanitary landfill.

Mayor Nestor Archival has said Cebu City repeatedly raised the issue. However, he stressed that authority over environmental compliance, including the issuance and revocation of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), rests with the DENR.

But according to Ranido, accountability cannot stop at one company or one explanation.

“Dili ko kabasol sa entire company [Prime] kay kada company naa manay manager, matag manager naay function. Ang ako lang ang safety manager, kung safety manager kung nibuhat ba siyas iyang trabaho,” he said.

READ: DENR pressed by Council on Binaliw collapse: ‘We got no answers’

“Naay CCENRO, naay DENR-EMB. Dili sad ko mutuo nga wala sila kita nga foul na na. Ug naglihok pa matag ahensya sa gobyerno, mo-ingon sila nga gi monitor, if gi monitor pa, nganong wala na suspenso?” he added.

“Sakit para nako pero gusto nako manubag ang mga naay lapses ana. Karon ang DENR nagpalusot og cease and desist order, karon lang nga naa nay mga patay?”

Assistance, and its limits

Barangay Binaliw Captain Viviane Ruste said affected families have received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Cebu City government, and private donors. Burial assistance was prioritized.

The barangay, she said, continues to monitor conditions in the area, particularly foul odor and sanitation concerns, but major decisions, such as the landfill’s closure and long-term plans, rest with the city government.

READ: Dole: Workers affected by Binaliw landfill tragedy to get aid

Ranido’s request is specific. He is asking for help ensuring his children can finish school. His eldest is graduating from senior high this year and entering college next.

“Mao ra gyud na among pangandoy mag tiayon nga mahuman ang education sa mga bata. Mao nay ako gi sige og push nila nga unta malutsan sa Prime or government og scholarship akong mga anak,” he said.

Garbage crisis beyond Binaliw landfill tragedy

With the landfill shut down, Cebu City and neighboring local government units are now grappling with a waste disposal crisis.

The Binaliw facility served Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Consolacion, which generated thousands of tons of garbage daily. Temporary arrangements, including conditional access to another landfill and the activation of waste transfer stations, have been put in place, but officials admit these are unsustainable.

City Councilor Joel Garganera has warned that without long-term solutions and stricter waste segregation, similar risks will persist elsewhere.

“This is not just a Cebu City problem,” he said. “This is a Metro Cebu problem.”

Aftermath remains

A month after the Binaliw collapse, clearing continues. Investigations are ongoing. Policies are under review. But inside the Ranido home, time moves differently.

Grief now fills their everyday routine. Some questions remain unanswered. And every morning, Bienvenido Ranido wakes up in a house that still feels incomplete, waiting for accountability that, so far, has yet to arrive.

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