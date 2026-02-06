LIST: Non-working holidays for February 2026

Several holidays are lined up for the month of February. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Workers across the country can look forward to some quick breaks as several national and local non-working holidays are set in February 2026.

Here’s a February holiday guide for planning work schedules, travel, and content calendars.

Nationwide non-working holiday

Under Proclamation No. 1006, the Chinese New Year is the only nationwide special non-working day for the month.

The Chinese New Year celebration will fall on Tuesday, February 17, where family gatherings, cultural events, and traditional food are expected in major cities and Chinatowns throughout the country.

READ: 2026 holidays: Palace releases official list, guidelines

Government offices and private establishments may suspend operations, depending on company policy.

Local special non-working days

Meanwhile, several local government units observe special non-working days this month due to founding anniversaries and festivals. These apply only within the declared areas:

February 2 – Araw ng Katipunan (Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte) and Founding Anniversary (Mabalacat City, Pampanga)

February 3 – Founding Anniversary (Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija)

February 6 – Founding Anniversary (Consolacion, Cebu)

February 10 – Bacolor Day (Bacolor, Pampanga)

February 11 – Dinagyaw sa Tablas Festival (Candoni, Negros Occidental)

February 17 – Araw ng Kabasalan (Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay)

February 21 – Araw ng Marinduque

February 24 – Cebu City Charter Day

Work is generally suspended in these areas, subject to local announcements and employer guidelines. These local special holidays do not apply nationally.

READ: The curious case of the vanishing holiday—EDSA People Power no more?

Not a non-working holiday

The only special working day for the month is the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution, observed every February 25.

Regular work and class schedules continue unless otherwise declared by the appropriate institutions.

Pay rules

According to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, special non-working days observe a “no work, no pay” policy, unless the company’s internal policies specify otherwise.

However, employees rendering service during non-working days are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work. Another 30 percent must be added to the hourly rate for overtime work.

Special working days are treated as regular working days and do not have any premium in wages.

Workers are urged to stay informed about any changes by following official proclamations and announcements from local government authorities.

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