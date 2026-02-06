Basyang: 16 families in Mandaue evacuated 

Monitoring the situation and track of the Tropical Depression Basyang at the Mandaue City Command Center on Friday morning.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Sixteen families were evacuated in Mandaue City Friday dawn, February 6, with eight families from Barangay Paknaan and another eight from Barangay Maguikay, due to the threat posed by Tropical Depression Basyang.

Arnold Malig-on, head of the Command Center, said the families were residing in risk-prone areas.

He added that the decision to evacuate was made by the barangays, which were given the authority to do so based on their own assessments.

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

Malig-on said that rivers in Mandaue City did not overflow, although there was a slight increase in water levels.

“Tungod sa pag-uwan nga ginagmay sa pagkakarun, naay pagsaka sa level sa tubig but wala nakaabot sa level (danger),” said Malig-on.

(Because of the rains for now, the level of the water rose but it did not reach the level [danger].)

He added that monitoring would continue until the storm signal would be lifted and Tropical Storm Basyang would pass through Cebu.

READ: Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) placed Mandaue City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and several areas in central and southern Cebu under Signal No. 2 as of 5 a.m., cautioning residents about possible gale-force winds of 62 to 88 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.

However, on its 8 a.m. advisory, Pag-asa said Tropical Storm Basyang has weakened to a Tropical Depression

In an earlier interview, Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said that preparation were in place with pre-disaster risk assessment conducted with the response clusters since Wednesday.

READ: TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Mandaue City is currently on blue alert status with personnel and equipment on standby ready to respond to emergencies.

As of 8 a.m, Pagasa last located the weather system over the coastal waters of Mambajao, Camiguin. It continues to move west northwestward, while packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph

Pagasa said Basyang might cross the Bohol Sea this morning and pass near or cross Bohol, southern Cebu, and Negros Oriental today.

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