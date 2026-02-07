Remembering the Binaliw tragedy: A reporter becomes part of the story

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide, a tragedy that took 36 lives | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For most of my career, from being a newsroom intern to becoming a professional reporter, I have listened to people tell their stories of loss, survival, and waiting, and I have written them with professional distance.

But I never imagined I would one day be writing my own story from an experience I will be carrying throughout my career as a journalist.

When I learned about the Binaliw tragedy

It was evening on January 8. After finishing my stories for the day, I decided to take a nap.

Past 7 p.m., my phone rang. It was my senior reporter, Miss Pia Piquero, calling me.

Half asleep, I answered. Her voice sounded so urgent that within seconds, whatever rest I had was gone.

That was the first time I heard about the Binaliw landfill tragedy.

I scrambled to get ready. I had no second thoughts. In that moment, it became clear to me how important our work was — how quickly we needed to move and how much depended on it.

Inside the car, Miss Pia briefed me on what was known so far — who were involved, what had collapsed, how serious the situation was in Binaliw.

We were aware that other reporters had arrived earlier. In this line of work, being first matters. But that night, being present mattered more.

Seeing the collapsed landfill

The drive was short. I tried my best to prepare myself mentally since this was the first major disaster I was assigned to cover.

But nothing could have prepared me for what I saw.

A literal mountain of trash had crashed over a building. Debris was everywhere. Rescue vehicles filled the site. Families were crying. Rescuers were trying to console families of workers buried beneath the rubble.

My heart sank. But despite the gravity of the situation, I had to steady myself. I felt for the families, and I needed to remain firm to do my job.

I barely registered the smell. What overwhelmed me more was the urgency to document what had happened and inform the public.

I was grateful to be with Miss Pia that night. Her presence kept me grounded. Without her, the shock would have gotten the better of me.

We laid everything out as quick as we could and came up with a plan. We spoke with government officials, a family member waiting for a loved one to be pulled out from the rubble, and a worker who witnessed the collapse firsthand.

Witnessing the actual extrication of bodies

That night brought realizations I won’t forget.

I saw a black body bag pass right in front of me as it was carried toward an ambulance.

I saw a survivor wrapped in cloth and gasping for air.

But what stayed with me most were the families rushing forward whenever a body was recovered, calling out names, hoping and fearing at the same time it was their kin that was pulled out.

That night, I did not feel tired. Ideas kept coming as we worked to complete the coverage.

Maybe it was shock. Maybe it was adrenaline. Either way, sleep never came easily.

Returning to Binaliw

In the days that followed, I returned to Binaliw repeatedly, in between Sinulog and police-related coverages.

Each return felt heavier. Not physically, but emotionally. Every time I went back, I was reminded that the collapse had happened only days ago.

As the days passed, more people gathered in the area where families watched rescue operations.

One moment I will never forget was hearing someone cry from beneath the rubble. A voice. Real, desperate, calling out, “Tabang!”

It stayed with me long after I left the site.

Still, I showed up. I had a duty to fulfill.

Meeting people

After days of returning back and forth to the collapsed landfill, I was able to hear many stories and see many faces and the different emotions they showed.

Beyond the reportage, I spoke casually with families waiting there.

That was when I met Obentino Odiong, a 59-year-old farmer from Dalaguete, who refused to leave until his graduating son was extricated.

He even rented a room near the landfill so he could stay close.

His resolve stayed with me. He was firm on his principles to the point of not accepting any assistance from the company. He wanted to personally see his son being pulled out from the mountain of trash and debris.

When I returned days afterward, I was able to listen to the accounts of Pearlita Valiente, the mother of a survivor, and Milyn Torrejos, the partner of another.

Now, nearly a month later, I spoke with survivors Fritz Valiente and Jaylord Antigua themselves.

I was also moved by the story of Bienvenido Ranido, whose wife died after being trapped beneath the rubble.

Hearing their firsthand accounts brought me back to that first night, and my heart sank again.

Those experiences — the stories, the faces, the emotions — will stay with me.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

The Binaliw tragedy coverage shaped me

I am grateful for the people who supported me throughout: CDN’s editors, my senior and confidant Miss Pia, my partner, and my family. Their support carried me through moments I did not expect to face so early in my career.

One thing I learned from covering the Binaliw landfill collapse is that I am shaped by the people I encounter.

I am a mosaic of the people I meet. Each person gave me something — a piece of themselves, a piece of humanity.

I took those and used those pieces to build myself to what I am now. A reporter who’s ready to take on new challenges.

And because of this, I am able to continue telling stories — hoping they will inform, remind, and perhaps inspire the next generation of reporters to show up, even when it is hard.

READ: Dole: Workers affected by Binaliw landfill tragedy to get aid

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