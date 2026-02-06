Basyang weakens into tropical depression, Cebu now under Signal No. 1

Pagasa hoisted wind signals over several areas due to Basyang. | Photo courtesy of DOST-Pagasa/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Basyang (international name: Penha) has weakened into a tropical depression as it continues to move towards Bohol on Friday morning, February 6, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of the weather system was last located over the coastal waters of Anda, Bohol.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja, Basyang likely weakened due to its long stay in the Caraga region. It may further weaken as it crosses Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region.

It is expected to downgrade into a low pressure area by Saturday afternoon or evening.

Cebu under Signal No. 1

Pagasa placed several areas across the country under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, with winds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h, posing minimal to minor threat to life and property.

READ: Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

These include Cebu where at 5 a.m. today was placed under Signal No. 2 and with this development is now downgraded to Signal No. 1.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the following places in Visayas are under TCWS No. 1:

Entirety of Cebu

Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, City of Borongan, Maydolong)

Southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga)

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Antique

Aklan

Biliran

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Siquijor

READ: Basyang emerges over Bohol Sea, may hit parts of Central Visayas

Rains to persist

Despite weakening into a tropical depression, Basyang has continued to bring heavy rainfall along its path.

In Cebu, Pagasa forecast rains reaching 100 to 200 millimeters that might persist until Saturday noon, which could cause possible floods and landslides in susceptible areas.

The weather bureau added that low-lying and exposed coastal communities in the province would face a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge, with waves reaching up to 2.0 meters within the next 48 hours.

READ: TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Rough seas of up to 4.0 m can also be expected in Cebu’s coastal waters. Pagasa advised operators of small seacraft, including motorbancas, not to go out to sea due to these conditions.

Pagasa has also urged local disaster risk reduction and management units to remain alert for appropriate response, and for the public to stay updated on the latest weather advisories.

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