Basyang crosses Central Visayas, Cebu police units on heightened alert

An inspection of personnel and equipment of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) was conducted on Thursday, February 5, to ensure functionality and preparedness for Tropical Depression Basyang. | Photo courtesy of CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police units across Cebu have been placed on heightened alert as authorities brace for the effects of Tropical Depression Basyang.

City, provincial, and regional police forces have activated search-and-rescue teams, prepositioned equipment, and are coordinating closely with disaster officials as the weather system moves closer to Central Visayas.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Cebu City police on heightened alert

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) placed all units on heightened alert on Friday, February 6, and intensified disaster preparedness measures across the city.

Early Friday, CCPO conducted an inspection of search-and-rescue (SAR) equipment and formally activated its SAR teams to assess readiness and ensure immediate deployment capability.

Police said the inspection focused on the functionality of rescue gear and the operational preparedness of personnel in line with Philippine National Police (PNP) disaster-response directives.

READ: Basyang weakens into tropical depression, Cebu now under Signal No. 1

CCPO said SAR teams were on standby for possible rescue, relief, and evacuation operations, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, officer-in-charge of CCPO, urged residents to remain vigilant, monitor official weather advisories, and cooperate with authorities should evacuations or safety measures be implemented.

Provincial police units on standby

At the provincial level, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) likewise placed its forces on alert ahead of Basyang’s possible impact.

On Thursday, February 5, police personnel assigned to the Reactionary Standby Support Force underwent inspection at the CPPO Multi-Purpose Grounds, with a focus on validating SAR equipment, including improvised floaters, for immediate deployment during emergencies.

READ: Basyang emerges over Bohol Sea, heads to Central Visayas

CPPO also conducted online inspections of SAR equipment and personnel readiness across police stations in the province.

Police said the activity was meant to ensure that both manpower and equipment would be fully prepared before, during, and after the storm.

Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., CPPO Provincial director, also joined an emergency meeting at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on February 5, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, to align inter-agency response plans and ensure coordinated disaster operations.

Central Visayas police mobilized

Across the wider region, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) mobilized personnel and resources and placed all police units on heightened alert as Tropical Depression Basyang continues to affect large parts of Central Visayas.

PRO-7 said it had conducted a comprehensive accounting of personnel, mobility assets, rescue equipment, communications systems, and logistical resources, with reactionary standby forces ready for immediate deployment.

Police units were instructed to intensify coordination with local government units and disaster councils, conduct 24/7 monitoring, assist in possible evacuations, manage traffic, and secure major roads and critical infrastructure.

Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan assured the public that police units are prepared to respond swiftly and provide assistance to affected communities, urging residents to heed official advisories and cooperate with authorities.

Basyang weakens but threat remains

In its 11 a.m. Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 17 on Friday, February 6, the state weather bureau reported that Basyang had weakened into a tropical depression and was approaching Bohol.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Cebu, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Leyte, and Siquijor, with authorities warning that heavy rainfall and strong winds may still be experienced even outside the forecast track.

Disaster officials advised residents, particularly those in areas prone to flooding and landslides, to remain alert, follow evacuation instructions if necessary, and take all measures needed to protect life and property as Basyang continues to traverse the Visayas.

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