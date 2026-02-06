Sea travel in Central Visayas still suspended amid Basyang

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA), in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the barangay local government of Maya in Daanbantayan, Cebu, and port stakeholders, distributed free hot meals to stranded passengers, drivers, and laborers of rolling cargoes at the Maya Port on Thursday, February 5. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Port Authority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sea travel across Central Visayas remains suspended on Friday, February 6, as Tropical Depression Basyang traverses the region, forcing widespread ferry cancellations and leaving more than a thousand passengers stranded at major ports.

Authorities recorded more than a thousand stranded passengers following dozens of canceled ferry trips as unsafe sea conditions persisted across Central Visayas.

READ: Basyang emerges over Bohol Sea, heads to Central Visayas

Passengers, vessels stranded

As of early Friday, the Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) reported that 1,201 passengers were stranded across ports in the region, alongside 66 stranded vessels, one motorbanca, and 515 rolling cargoes.

In addition, 115 vessels and 26 motorbancas were reportedly taking shelter in various ports as a precautionary measure while authorities continued to monitor wind and wave conditions.

READ: Basyang crosses Central Visayas, Cebu police units on heightened alert

Widespread ferry cancellations

As of February 6, port authorities confirmed that multiple shipping lines had suspended operations from Cebu and nearby ports as Basyang continued to affect sea conditions.

Based on advisories from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Operations Center, additional trips — on top of those canceled on February 5 — were called off:

Lite Ferry 18 – Ormoc

Roble Shipping – All trips

Medallion Transport – All trips

Trans-Asia Shipping Lines – All trips

Lite Cat – All trips

Starcrafts – All trips

FastCat – All trips

Weesam Express – All trips

Kho Shipping – Calbayog / Minta, Masbate

Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines – Baybay, Leyte; Talibon, Bohol

Gabisan Shipping – Hilongos, Leyte

Starlite Ferries – All trips

OceanJet – All trips

SuperCat – All trips

Clemer Lines – All trips

Lite Ferries – Tagbilaran, Bohol

Port officials said cancellations were implemented progressively as conditions deteriorated and may remain in effect until sea travel is deemed safe and clearance is issued.

Basyang weakens, risks remain

In its 11 a.m. Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 17, the state weather bureau reported that Basyang had weakened into a tropical depression and was approaching Bohol, but continued to pose risks across the Visayas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over Cebu, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Leyte, and Siquijor, with authorities cautioning that heavy rainfall and strong winds may still be experienced even outside the storm’s forecast track.

Authorities said travel advisories remain in effect, ordering the suspension of sea travel for all vessels, including fishing boats and small craft, in affected waters, and reiterated their warning to fisherfolk and operators of small vessels to refrain from going to sea until weather conditions improve and advisories are officially lifted.

READ: Cebu City under Signal No. 2, Basyang forces class suspension

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