Thousands flee homes as Basyang batters Caraga

RESCUE. Personnel from the Coast Guard and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conduct rescue operations in flooded barangays of Surigao City on Friday morning (Feb. 6, 2026). Basyang has affected over 6,000 individuals across the Caraga Region, prompting widespread evacuations and rescue efforts. (Photo courtesy of CGSS Surigao City)

BUTUAN CITY – Thousands of residents fled their homes for temporary shelter as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang battered the Caraga Region on Thursday.

PAGASA reported that the storm made landfall in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. As of 5 a.m. Friday, the weather bureau located Basyang in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Dinagat Islands and the northern portions of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD-13) data showed that 1,811 families or 6,152 individuals were directly affected across the region as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Of this number, 1,710 families (5,884 individuals) sought refuge in 37 designated evacuation centers, while 101 families (268 individuals) stayed elsewhere.

Bad weather grounded 14 flights, particularly at Sayak Airport in Siargao Island, and halted sea travel in Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands. Consequently, 153 rolling cargoes and 390 passengers were stranded in seven regional seaports.

READ: Landslide kills 4, including 2 children, in Basyang-hit CDO

Authorities have released PHP246,585 worth of assistance, including 337 family food packs and 37 ready-to-eat meals.

Clearing operations

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-13) personnel are conducting clearing operations on national highways affected by floods and landslides.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the Maharlika Highway connecting Surigao to Davao Coastal Road—specifically in Barangays Nurcia and Sibahay in Lanuza, and Barangay Matho in Cortes, Surigao del Sur—remained impassable.

“Ongoing clearing operations are being conducted by the personnel of DPWH-Surigao del Sur 1st District Engineering Office to clear the areas of debris,” DPWH-13 stated in an advisory Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Maharlika Highway sections connecting Butuan City and Surigao City, particularly in Kitcharao and Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, only two lanes are passable as clearing work continues. (PNA)

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