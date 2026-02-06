Move It rolls out ‘Keep Moving’ pledge, leverages intelligent routing, in-ride tech

CEBU, PHILIPPINES, 05 February 2026 — Motorcycle taxi platform Move It is rolling out its new brand promise, “Keep Moving,” underscoring a people-led, technology-enabled approach to reliable bookings, safe rides, and professional moto-taxi standards for rider-partners and commuters navigating daily gridlock in the metro.

Move It currently serves key areas across Metro Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Talisay City.

The brand promise is rooted in a reality many commuters know too well: the constant struggle of being stuck on the road due to traffic. According to TomTom’s latest traffic index, the Philippines now ranks among the most congested countries in Asia, highlighting a transport challenge that dictates the daily lives of millions.

The MOVE IT rider-partner community reiterates its full commitment to offering professional moto-taxi services to commuters as the platform introduces its new promise, “Keep Moving”.

“Traffic steals time we never get back. This is time that should have gone to work, family, rest, and building a better life,” said Wayne Jacinto, General Manager of MOVE IT. “Our Keep Moving promise reflects a deeper commitment to commuters. It’s not just about getting you from point A to point B, but about giving you reassurance that when you need to be somewhere, you’re no longer bracing for a standstill. Keep Moving is the confidence that you’ll get there.”

Move It’s “Keep Moving” promise is powered by a combination of industry-leading and platform-exclusive reliability tools — like intelligent trip routing and rider matching, in-app safety safeguards, and a community of professional rider-partners. Together, these help commuters navigate the gridlock in metro cities with greater confidence.

Keep Moving Reliably: navigation and booking efficiency to reduce waiting time

Move It highlighted reliability features designed to help commuters get served faster, while supporting rider-partner productivity on the road.

The platform is powered by GrabMaps and Navigation, which helps deliver accurate ETAs, smarter pick-up and drop-off points, and routing that adapts to real-time road conditions. MOVE IT also uses Back-to-Back Bookings, which search for and assign a rider’s next booking before the current trip is completed to reduce idle time between rides.

“When rider-partners can operate more efficiently, it supports demand more consistently. Productive rider-partners mean more commuters get to keep moving,” Jacinto adds.

Move It is also leaning on a suite of in-app safety tools designed to make incidents easier to prevent, detect, and investigate. These include a Safety Center where users can add emergency contacts, share trip details, request help, or report issues in a few taps; and Share Your Ride links that let trusted contacts track live trip details and GPS location.

The homegrown motorcycle taxi platform also touts platform-exclusive safety features such as Trip Monitoring, which uses GPS and telematics to flag risk signals such as unplanned stops, route deviations, crashes, unusual terminations, or extended delays. These prompt proactive checks and, when needed, manual intervention by safety teams.

Another MOVE IT exclusive is AudioProtect, an opt-in in-ride audio recording feature. Recordings are encrypted and accessed only when a safety-related report is filed to support investigations and dispute resolution.

Separately, Move It is leaning on mutual ratings and reporting flows via the “Report an Issue” function and the “Activity Tab” to surface feedback that can trigger retraining, restrictions, or suspensions when warranted.

Keep Moving with Professional Riders: Moto-Taxi Standards Reinforced by Rider-Partners

MOVE IT also continues to implement high standards for professional service that cover screening, training, and continuous reinforcement on road discipline, service quality, and passenger courtesy.

MOVE IT Rider-Partner and Community Leader Ronnel Palulan Abastas underscores the tenets of professionalism for riders on the platform: Limpyo, Matinahuron sa Pasahero, Ma-inampingon sa Kalsada

At a recent media roundtable in Cebu, MOVE IT recognized the role of the rider-partner community in reinforcing everyday professional standards on the road, from compliance requirements and protective gear to defensive driving and passenger courtesy.

“Ako makapaniguro nga ang atong rider community naningkamot nga maghatod ug propesyonal nga serbisyo, giniyahan sa atong mga sumbanan. Ang amoang gihatagan ug importansya: Limpyo, Matinahuron sa Pasahero, Ma-inampingon sa Kalsada.” highlights MOVE IT rider-partner and community leader Ronnel Palulan Abastas.

“Apan ang akong pagka MOVE IT rider-partner labaw pa ni sa pagsunod lamang sa mga balaod ug patakaran tungod kay kini kabahin usab sa maayo nga pamaagi sa pagmaneho, defensive driving, ug mga butang na mo-kumpleto sa atong 5-star nga serbisyo — maayong pamatasan, pagtahod, ug pagka-propesyonal sa atong pagpakig-uban,” Abatas adds.

Move It currently serves key areas across Metro Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Talisay City.