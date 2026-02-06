Hundreds flee to safer ground as “Basyang” heads to NegOr

PREEMPTIVE EVACUATION. Residents of Bindoy, Negros Oriental board a local government-owned vehicle on Thursday evening (Feb. 5, 2026) amid the threat of Tropical Depression Basyang. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the province which is forecast to be directly hit by the storm. (Photo courtesy of LDRRMO Bindoy)

DUMAGUETE CITY – Scores of families and individuals from different areas in Negros Oriental evacuated to safer ground ahead of Tropical Depression Basyang, which is expected to hit the province Friday afternoon.

In Bindoy town, a total of 361 families or 1,285 individuals are now temporarily staying at five evacuation centers, said Wilfur Herrera, head of the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

“We started pre-emptive evacuation Thursday evening to ensure that our residents, especially in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, are safe,” Herrera said.

READ: TS Basyang slightly intensifies, more areas in Cebu under Signal No. 2

READ: Sea travel in Central Visayas still suspended amid Basyang

An initial report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO) showed the families who evacuated were from: Guihulngan City, 30; Awa-an, Ayungon, two; Tayasan, 80; Canlaon City, five; San Jose, 27; and Dumaguete, seven.

Individuals who also fled their homes included those from Guihulngan, 93; Awa-an, Ayungon, eight; Tayasan, 195; Canlaon City, 17; San Jose, 63; and Dumaguete, 14.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said six flights from Dumaguete to Manila and vice-versa have been cancelled.

Capt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said the number of passengers stranded at sea ports in Dumaguete, Amlan, Apo Island, and Sibulan totaled 116.

READ: Phivolcs: Rains from Basyang may trigger lahar around Kanlaon

The Provincial Highway Patrol Group conducted road clearing and traffic management operations at the Tampi wharf in Amlan town to ensure public safety.

Several trucks and other vehicles are stranded following the cancellation of barge trips by Maayo Shipping, Inc.

The Emergency Operations Center of the province is closely monitoring the track of “Basyang” as it draws nearer to Negros Oriental, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 hoisted over the province. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP