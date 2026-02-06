Developer says Carbon critics ‘misinformed’ amid legal challenge

Manuel Louie Ferrer, president and CEO of Cebu2World Development Inc., on Friday addressed claims that the modernization of the Carbon Public Market would “grossly disadvantage” the city, saying such views are based on misinformation and a lack of proper research. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The private developer behind the Carbon Public Market redevelopment on Friday dismissed ongoing opposition to the project as stemming from “misinformation.”

The firm insists its multi-billion-peso joint venture agreement (JVA) with the Cebu City government is “lawful, transparent, and advantageous” to both the city and market vendors.

Manuel Louie Ferrer, president and CEO of Cebu2World Development Inc., said claims that the project would privatize Carbon or impose high costs on vendors are based on “wrong information” being circulated among the public and some affected groups.

“Ready mi [makig-estorya] because transparent man ta. Wala tay gitago. Those documents are public property — maskin kinsa pwede mo-check,” Ferrer said during a briefing on Friday. “We believe we went through the right process.”

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‘Grossly disadvantageous’ claim

Ferrer was responding to arguments raised by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the Carbon redevelopment, alleging that the JVA is “grossly disadvantageous” to the city.

“We presented the right numbers — the real numbers — and again, public documents man ni. They can check,” Ferrer said. “If muingon sila og grossly disadvantageous, asa man dapit? Which part?”

He said the project follows the 2017 Market Code rates and that rental fees for vendors will remain at P8.50 per square meter in the new main building until 2028, contrary to fears of immediate fee hikes.

“If the question is about the future, we presented the current rates — what vendors are paying now versus what they will pay when they move. Grabe ka layo,” Ferrer said. “Every time naa mi meeting with the vendors, maka-realize sila, ‘Oo nga, mas dako man among bayranan karon.’”

Ferrer added that Cebu2World cannot arbitrarily fix or freeze rental rates beyond what is allowed under the concession agreement.

“Dili mi pwede mu-commit nga dili muusab ang fees forever because we follow the market code. If we violate the concession agreement, that can be a ground for termination,” he said. “So asa man ang disadvantage to the government, to the vendors, to the people of Cebu City?”

Public market, not privatized

Addressing persistent public concerns, Cebu2World reiterated that Carbon will remain a public market owned by the Cebu City Government.

“Dili private ang Carbon,” the developer said. It cites the JVA, which designates Cebu2World–Megawide as the city’s private partner for the redevelopment, not the owner of the property.

READ: Megawide wins P5.5-B deal to transform Cebu’s famed Carbon Market

The company also denied claims that vendors would lose their stalls once the new market opens.

“Walay mawangtangan og pwesto,” Cebu2World said.

Based on the official vendor list from the Office of the City Markets (OCM), all registered regular and ambulant vendors will be accommodated in the new facility. Stall awarding and vendor listing, the firm stressed, remain under the authority of the city government.

Completion target and vendor transfer

Cebu2World said the main Carbon Public Market building is targeted for completion by December 2026, with priority given to flower vendors, native products sellers, and wet market vendors during the transfer to the new structure.

The developer said it aims to ensure a smooth transition for vendors and maintained that no sector would be displaced.

Despite ongoing resistance, Ferrer said the company remains committed to finishing the project.

“Discouragement, yes, naa gyud,” he said. “But we are already here. This is part of the process. Dili nami bag-o nga na-question mi.”

Ongoing opposition, legal battle

Vendor groups, led by the Carbonhanong Alliance, have repeatedly called for the suspension of the project, staging protests as recently as February 5.

They argued that the redevelopment effectively privatizes a public utility and will eventually drive out small vendors through higher costs and stricter rules.

Cebu Market Vendors Multi-purpose Cooperative (Cemvedco) President Erwin Goc-ong earlier warned of a projected 300 percent increase in stall rentals in the coming years, citing amendments to the Market Code that would raise rates to P21 per stall by 2026.

“These rules are designed for malls, not for a public market where poor vendors sell small volumes just to survive,” Goc-ong said.

Supreme Court petition

Osmeña’s petition before the SC challenges the legality of the JVA, citing alleged financial losses to the city, violations of zoning ordinances, questions on land ownership, and a lack of transparency in the approval process.

If granted, the petition seeks to halt construction and could potentially disqualify Megawide’s development arm from continuing the project.

Cebu2World, however, said the issue ultimately rests with the courts.

“Tubagon lang namo if naa na ang desisyon,” Ferrer said. “Ready mi because transparent man ta. Wala tay gitago.”

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