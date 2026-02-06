Basyang makes landfall over Bohol

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Basyang has made landfall over Bohol, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. bulletin on Friday.

As of 1 p.m., Basyang was seen at the vicinity of Bilar, Bohol moving west northward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph.

READ: 2,000 families displaced by TS Basyang in Visayas, Mindanao

READ: Sea travel in Central Visayas still suspended amid Basyang

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in effect the following areas:

Luzon

the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan)

the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Bongabong,

Roxas, Rombion

the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas) including Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and Calamian islands

the southern portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Visayas

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente. Balangkayan, City of Borongan, Maydolong)

the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga)

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Antique including Caluya Islands

Aklan

Biliran

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Siquijor

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Sapang Dalaga, Aloran, Oroquieta City)

Camiguin

Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Mutia, Piñan, Dipolog City, Polanco)

Wind speeds of up to 39 to 61 kph in the next 36 hours may be experienced by residents near in these areas, bringing minimal to minor threat to life and property, Pagasa warned.

Meanwhile, no gale warning is hoisted according to the bureau.

Basyang is likely to remain in its tropical depression category as it moves toward Central Visayas and Negros Island region before weakening into a low pressure area on Saturday, Pagasa said.

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