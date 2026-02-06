Basyang makes landfall over Bohol
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Basyang has made landfall over Bohol, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. bulletin on Friday.
As of 1 p.m., Basyang was seen at the vicinity of Bilar, Bohol moving west northward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gusts of up to 75 kph.
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In its 2 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in effect the following areas:
Luzon
- the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan)
- the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Bongabong,
- Roxas, Rombion
- the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas) including Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and Calamian islands
- the southern portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
Visayas
- the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente. Balangkayan, City of Borongan, Maydolong)
- the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga)
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Capiz
- Antique including Caluya Islands
- Aklan
- Biliran
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Siquijor
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Norte
- Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Sapang Dalaga, Aloran, Oroquieta City)
- Camiguin
- Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Mutia, Piñan, Dipolog City, Polanco)
Wind speeds of up to 39 to 61 kph in the next 36 hours may be experienced by residents near in these areas, bringing minimal to minor threat to life and property, Pagasa warned.
Meanwhile, no gale warning is hoisted according to the bureau.
Basyang is likely to remain in its tropical depression category as it moves toward Central Visayas and Negros Island region before weakening into a low pressure area on Saturday, Pagasa said.
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