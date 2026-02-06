Basyang: Cebu City reports no major incidents, red alert still on

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City remained on red alert but reported no major incidents as Tropical Depression Basyang weakened on Friday.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said the city stayed on full alert despite the downgrading of Basyang to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, stressing that authorities opted to “overprepare” rather than risk complacency.

“So far sa atong dakbayan sa Sugbo, we are safe as of this time,” Tumulak said. “Vigilant pud ang atong mga barangay responders ug ang Cebu City Disaster team. Bahalag nag-overprepare ta, basta safe lang ang mga tawo.”

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Eight-quadrant deployment

Tumulak said disaster response teams were strategically deployed across eight quadrants of the city, a setup refined after lessons learned from previous storms.

“We divided our responders into eight areas because we learned during Tino nga gi-usa ra nato sila sa usa ka lugar. Karon, naka-preposition na gyud ang manpower ug rescuers,” he said.

Despite the downgrade in storm warnings, the city has not lowered its red alert status, which has been in effect since Thursday night.

“Wala nato gi-down ang red alert since gabii. On alert gihapon ta kay naa pa man gihapon ang threat,” Tumulak said.

READ: Basyang crosses Central Visayas, Cebu police units on heightened alert

Asked when the alert status might be lifted, he said the city would wait for clear weather conditions.

“Unless makita nato nga sunny day,” he said.

Limited evacuations, no reported damage

Tumulak said only a small number of residents evacuated, mostly from four upland barangays, due to strong winds earlier in the day. These areas had experienced flooding in the past, prompting precautionary evacuations.

“Mostly katong mga areas nga nalunop kaniadto,” he said. “But karon, namalik na pud sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay.”

He added that no evacuations were recorded in Lusaran and Bacayan, which are already designated as no-build zones.

As of Friday afternoon, the city government reported no flooding, landslides, or infrastructure damage.

“Actually, wala gyud,” Tumulak said when asked about any minor incidents. “So far, wala.”

City sends aid to southern Cebu

While Cebu City itself has not reported major concerns, the local government deployed rescue and clearing teams to southern Cebu, where the storm’s impact was expected to be stronger.

“At around alas kwatro, mu-larga ang atong rescue teams padulong sa southern part sa Cebu,” Tumulak said.

The assistance includes search-and-rescue teams, clearing units, and boom trucks in anticipation of fallen trees and blocked roads.

READ: Phivolcs: Rains from Basyang may trigger lahar around Kanlaon

Landslide risk remains

Despite calmer conditions, city officials warned that landslide risks remain, especially in upland barangays, due to saturated soil.

“So far, wala pa,” Tumulak said of landslides. “But mag-expect mi ugma. Basta ugma wala na’y uwan, basa gyud na ang yuta, naa gyud nay landslide, pero dili na grabe parehas kang Tino.”

Weather situation, advisories

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Cebu City remained under TCWS No. 1, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). Winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour were still possible, particularly in coastal and upland areas.

While Basyang has weakened, moderate to heavy rainfall continues and remains the primary concern, with risks of flooding, landslides, and hazardous road conditions in low-lying and mountainous barangays.

Pagasa also warned of rough seas and possible coastal flooding, prompting advisories against sea travel for small vessels and fisherfolk.

Work suspension, continued monitoring

In response to persistent heavy rains, the Cebu City Government suspended work in all City Hall offices starting 2 p.m. Friday, except for essential services. Private establishments were encouraged to follow suit to ensure employee safety.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said the city remained “safe and secure” but emphasized that monitoring and response operations would continue as weather conditions evolve.

Disaster response teams and barangay officials remain on standby, with authorities urging residents to stay alert, limit unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories.

Further updates will be released as conditions change.

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