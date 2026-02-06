Suspected drug den dismantled in Dauis, Bohol, four nabbed

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Anti-drug operatives dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested four individuals during a buy-bust operation in Dauis, Bohol, on Thursday afternoon, February 5.

The buy-bust was carried out at around 1:46 p.m. in Purok 3, Barangay Catarman, by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol, in coordination with Dauis Municipal Police Station and Bohol Maritime Police.

Drug den in Bohol dismantled

Police identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Cyrus,” 27, who was arrested together with his father, alias “Fery,” 48. Both are residents of the area and were described by authorities as newly identified drug personalities.

They also arrested two alleged visitors inside the premises: alias “Bryx,” 27, of Mariveles, Dauis; and alias “Joe,” 30, also from Dauis. Authorities noted that alias “Bryx” is reportedly a plea bargainer.

Seized during the operation were 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 16 grams, with an estimated market value of P108,800, along with buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia.

READ: P13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, followed by a weeklong case buildup.

Intelligence reports indicated that the group was allegedly capable of disposing of around 25 grams of illegal drugs per week.

READ: Bohol drug bust: Boatman, cohort nabbed with P374K shabu

Charges pending

All seized drug evidence was turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical examination. The four suspects now remain under the custody of the Dauis Municipal Police Station pending the filing of appropriate drug-related charges.

Authorities reminded the public that maintaining a drug den and selling dangerous drugs are punishable by life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.

READ: Authorities seize P114.56M worth of shabu, nab 3 at Naia Terminal 3

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