Cesafi finals: Defending champs brace for tough CIT-U 15U, 12U squads

WORRIED COACHES: CEC head coach Rodmark Del Rosario (left) and UV mentor Ronald Bucao. | Photos by Sugbuanong Koddaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons are bracing for a stiff challenge from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) as both age-group finals in the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament tip off this weekend.

CIT-U stands as the common hurdle for the titleholders in the 15-under and 12-under divisions, with both championship series set in a best-of-three format.

Originally scheduled earlier in the week, Game 1 of both Cesafi finals was moved to Saturday, February 7, at the Cebu Coliseum as the Visayas region is bracing for Tropical Depression Basyang. Despite the disruption, neither UV nor CEC allowed the delay to affect their preparations.

READ: CIT-U opens dual title bids in Cesafi U15 and U12 vs defending champs

UV head coach Ronald Bucao said his Baby Lancers are physically and mentally ready following a grueling 43–42 semifinal win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers at the UV Main Campus Gymnasium.

Standing in their way, however, is a CIT-U Junior Wildcats squad that handed UV a loss in the elimination round and swept the eliminations with an 8–0 record before advancing to the finals.

“I can say that we are physically and mentally prepared. But knowing CIT-U from our previous games, including in other leagues where they often beat us, this is not a team we can be complacent against,” Bucao said.

Bucao added that his confidence in his players has never wavered, stressing the importance of adjustments and faith as they head into the series.

“I’ve always trusted the kids. We made some adjustments, but above all, we entrust everything to God. As a team, we place our faith in Him,” he said.

While acknowledging CIT-U’s experience and cohesion, Bucao vowed that the Baby Lancers would fight hard to defend their crown.

“They are unbeaten and a very solid team. They are more experienced compared to us since most of our players are rookies and only 13 to 14 years old. But that’s not an excuse. We will compete. Win or lose, what matters is that we give our 100 percent,” he said.

Game 1 of the UV-CIT-U 15-under finals is set for 4 p.m.

READ: Cesafi basketball: CIT-U stuns SHS-AdC, advances to U12 finals

12U Finals: Never underestimate Baby Wildcats

In the 12-under division, CEC head coach Rodmark Del Rosario warned his players against underestimating the Baby Wildcats, despite the Dragons’ unbeaten run through the eliminations and semifinals.

“We are confident, but it will still depend on how the kids play. They should never relax or be complacent,” said Del Rosario, whose team cruised past San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 64–33, in the semifinals.

Del Rosario said even the weather disturbance did not stop CEC from squeezing in final training sessions to ensure they are fully prepared for the finals.

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The matchup also carries personal significance for Del Rosario, a CIT-U alumnus who expects a tough battle from his alma mater.

“We told the players not to underestimate our opponent and to respect them since this is already the finals. I’m glad we’re facing CIT-U. Being an alumnus, I know they won’t back down easily. They want to win too,” he said.

Game 1 of the CEC-CIT-U 12-under finals will tip off at 3 p.m.

Other Cesafi finals games: Earlier in the day, the 12-under battle for third place between SHS-AdC Magis Eagles and SCSC Baby Warriors will start at 1 p.m., followed by the 15-under third-place game between USPF and SHS-AdC at 2 p.m.

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