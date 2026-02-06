Gunman at large after daytime shooting in Mambaling, Cebu City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — An unidentified man was shot dead in broad daylight in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, February 5, prompting a manhunt for the gunman.

As of Friday, February 6, Mambaling Police Station said that follow-up operations remain ongoing as investigators work to identify both the victim and suspect, including backtracking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and interviewing residents in the area.

READ: Ex-convict gunned down while eating along Mambaling roadside

Victim suddenly shot in Mambaling

Police said the shooting in Mambaling occurred at around 4:05 p.m. The victim, described as a male wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, was standing in the area when he was suddenly shot twice by an unidentified assailant.

Responding personnel found the victim lying face down on the ground and bleeding.

He was immediately rushed by ambulance to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect fled on foot toward the interior portion of the sitio after the shooting.

READ: Mambaling buy-bust: ₱7-M shabu seized, high-value suspect nabbed

Authorities said the attack appeared sudden, and no clear motive has been established as of this time.

Police are conducting background checks on the victim to determine possible circumstances surrounding the killing, while efforts to identify and locate the suspect continue.

READ: Delivery rider shot dead in QC; student killed in crossfire

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