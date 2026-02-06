Eman Bacosa to face Indonesian foe in KB24 co-main event

Eman Bacosa (left) and Reynold Kundimang (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eman Bacosa, the son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, will face an Indonesian foe in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” on February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

The matchup was announced earlier this week by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions as preparations continue for the upcoming fight card.

Bacosa will see action in the co-main bout of the event headlined by a 10-round main event featuring PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s world title contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob against South African Siphamandla Baleni.

READ: Manny Pacquiao’s son Eman Bacosa to fight in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

The 22-year-old Bacosa will take on Jakarta-based Reynold Kundimang in an eight-round bout in the 135-pound division.

The fight looms as a major test for Bacosa, who remains unbeaten in his young career, as he faces a more seasoned opponent in the 25-year-old Kundimang.

Kundimang turned professional in 2017 and has fought 19 times, posting nine wins with two knockouts, along with seven losses and three draws. A veteran road warrior, he has competed in Australia, China, and Vietnam, although he enters the bout on a four-fight losing skid dating back to 2024.

READ: Eman Bacosa Pacquiao joins show biz as he signs with GMA’s Sparkle

Eman Bacosa, on the other hand, sports a 7-0-1 record with four knockouts. He gained attention last year during the 50th anniversary “Thrilla in Manila” commemoration card at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where he scored a six-round unanimous decision victory over compatriot Filipino Nico Salado.

This will mark Bacosa’s second bout against a foreign opponent. He previously defeated Tanzanian Arnaud Darius Makita via unanimous decision in Manila last year.

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