Santisima, Murata make weight for WBO AsPac title bout

Subaru Murata (L) and Gabriel Santisima (R) | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is now or never for ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym’s Gabriel Santisima as he takes on a tough test against Japan’s Subaru Murata for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super bantamweight title on Saturday, February 7, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Santisima and Murata came face-to-face for the first time during the official weigh-in on Friday, with both fighters showing discipline ahead of their regional title clash.

READ: Zip Sanman’s Gabriel Santisima to face Japanese knockout artist

Santisima tipped the scales at 121.4 pounds, while Murata came in right at the 122-pound limit for the WBO Asia Pacific championship bout.

Santisima up against an unbeaten opponent

One of the four Santisima brothers fighting under the ZIP Sanman banner, Gabriel will put his 9–1–1 win-loss-draw record on the line against the unbeaten Japanese knockout artist.

This marks Santisima’s second stint fighting abroad. He previously suffered a setback last May in Foshan, China, losing to Zhong Liu in a bid for the WBO Oriental super bantamweight crown. Since then, Santisima has rebounded with back-to-back victories to close out his 2025 campaign on home soil.

Murata, meanwhile, enters the bout as the No. 14-ranked contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight world rankings.

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The Japanese fighter has successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific title twice since capturing it in 2024 against fellow countryman Kaito Yamasaki.

Saturday’s matchup will also be Murata’s second encounter with a Santisima. He previously stopped Gabriel’s brother, Alex Jr., via seventh-round knockout in 2024. Murata’s resume also includes wins over Bryan James Wild, Joseph Ambo, and Marvilo Aballe.

The title fight is part of a Teiken Promotions-backed card featuring five other bouts with Japanese fighters.

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