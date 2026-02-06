Suganob faces tougher replacement opponent in KB24 main event
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano world title contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is in for a tougher test after being matched against seasoned South African Siphamandla “Toytoy” Baleni in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” on February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.
PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions announced on Thursday, February 5, that Baleni will replace world-rated Venezuelan Rodrigo Ramirez, who was initially named as Suganob’s opponent. The change brings a more experienced and battle-tested rival for the Boholano standout.
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Suganob to face former 2-division champ
Baleni, 35, is a former two-division champion and a two-time world title challenger. His résumé includes stints as WBA Pan African champion, IBO Inter-Continental champion, and WBO Global Africa minimumweight champion. This makes Baleni one of the most accomplished opponents Suganob has faced.
While Baleni enters the bout on a three-fight losing skid dating back to 2023, he is no stranger to fighting on foreign soil.
That year, he traveled to Russia to face hometown favorite Hasanboy Dusmatov and absorbed a unanimous decision loss. In 2024, he fought once in South Africa but dropped a split decision to compatriot Abongile Jacobs. His last victory came in 2022, when he stopped fellow South African Mzamo Makibeni in the opening round.
Baleni carries a professional record of 21 wins, eight by knockout, against eight losses and two draws.
Suganob, the pride of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, sports a 17–1 record with six knockouts. The reigning WBO Global light flyweight champion is riding a four-fight winning streak since 2023 and continues to climb the world rankings.
The February 28 bout is a key step in Suganob’s title pursuit. He is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBO, No. 6 by the WBC, and No. 5 by the IBF in the light flyweight division. A win over a proven veteran like Baleni would move him closer to a second shot at a world championship.
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