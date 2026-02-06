PSC Comm. Edward Hayco to grace Cesafi Esports League opening

Edward Hayco. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco will be the keynote speaker during the opening of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) on February 21 at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Cube Wing area.

The event marks the fourth season of the CEL, with Hayco once again invited to deliver the keynote address. He will also lead the oath-taking of athletes and participating teams during the opening ceremonies.

The announcement was made earlier this week by CEL tournament director Ryan Balbuena.

READ: Edward Hayco opens PSC doors to Cebu’s newly-elected leaders

Hayco is regarded as a fitting choice for the role, having long been a key figure in Cebu sports development. Before his appointment as PSC commissioner, he served as the longest-tenured chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Under his leadership, Cebu City established one of the country’s most sustainable grassroots sports development programs, which has since been adopted as a model by the PSC starting in 2015 and continued by the present administration.

Beyond grassroots sports, Hayco also led Cebu City in organizing the world’s biggest dancesport class, which earned a Guinness World Records citation in 2009. This was followed by additional Guinness records in archery, chess, and arnis.

He is widely recognized as the “father of dancesport” in Cebu for founding the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), one of the country’s most successful dancesport programs with numerous national and international titles.

READ: Aurora PH sweep Alter Ego in the M7 Grand Finals

Edwqard Hayco also spearheads the annual World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open, a world-class international competition held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Following the opening ceremony, competition will begin in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant. Adding to the excitement this season is the introduction of a women’s division, which will feature 10 teams.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP