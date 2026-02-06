10-year-old Cebuana wins 3 golds in Asian swim meet

PROUD MOMENT. Ten-year-old swimmer Adrianna Erika Ching beams with pride as she poses with her medals and the Philippine flag after her winning performance at the Asian Open Schools Invitation Long Course Swimming Championship 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — “I don’t wish to win, I work on it.”

Living by this mantra, 10-year-old Cebuana swimmer Adrianna Erika Ching delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Open Schools Invitation (AOSI) Long Course Swimming Championship 2026, winning three gold medals and four silver medals in Bangkok, Thailand.

The competition, held from January 29 to February 1, was participated in by athletes from 21 Asian countries.

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Adrianna captured gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter butterfly, and 100-meter freestyle events. She was also hailed as the new record holder in the 100-meter butterfly category.

“I was very happy when I won the competition. I always think that I’m gonna win, instead of thinking that I will lose,” Adrianna said.

She also earned silver medals in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke, and 100-meter breaststroke, and won a bronze medal in the freestyle relay along with her teammates.

For her overall performance, Adrianna was named 2nd Most Outstanding Swimmer in the 10-year-old category.

“I always think that every time I swim, I’m gonna win the competition,” she added.

Her parents, Eric and Racquel Ching, revealed that prior to the competition, the family traveled to Hong Kong to celebrate Adrianna’s birthday. Although her 10th birthday fell on January 3, they flew to Hong Kong on January 27 before proceeding to Thailand.

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While in Hong Kong, Adrianna contracted diarrhea.

“Ako siyang giingnan nga mouli nalang ta, dili nalang ta molahos sa competition sa Thailand, pero ni-insist man siya nga molahos siya sa competition,” Racquel said.

(I told her that we should just go home and not push through with the competition in Thailand, but she insisted on continuing.)

“She was vomiting and having diarrhea,” Eric added.

Despite still recovering on the first day of competition, Adrianna managed to complete her events and went on to deliver strong performances, including silver-medal finishes.

“I’m still fighting so that I will win the competition. I always fight so that I will be better. I eat vitamins and medicines so I’ll be better,” Adrianna said.

The AOSI meet marked Adrianna’s first international swimming competition. She was accompanied by her coach, Ryan Galo.

Adrianna hails from Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, and is the youngest of four siblings. Her father is a former varsity basketball player of the University of San Jose–Recoletos. She began swimming just two years ago and has since won several local competitions.

She is currently preparing for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet, aiming to qualify for this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

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