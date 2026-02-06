PWNFT Filipinas call up 32 players for AFC Women’s Asian Cup training camp

Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team during the 33rd SEA Games. | PWNFT photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas have called up 32 players for a month-long training camp this February as part of their preparations for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) recently announced the pool of players who will take part in the camp, which will be held in Manila, Perth, and Balesin Island.

According to the PFF, the training camp is designed to prepare the Filipinas for a tough Group A assignment in the Asian Cup, which will be staged in Australia.

The Philippines is grouped with host Australia, a semifinalist in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, along with 2022 Asian Cup runner-up South Korea and 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship runner-up Iran.READ: Filipinas win historic SEA Games football gold, end Vietnam’s reign

Among those called up is Cebuana-American Mallie Ramirez, who was part of the Filipinas squad that won the gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, last December.

Also included in the pool are Olivia McDaniel, Nina Andrea Meollo, Kiara Fontanilla, Gabrielle Lyn Baker, Leah Parker Bradley, Isabelle Mapanao, Angela Rachael Beard, Janae Allana DeFazio, Carleigh Frilles, Ma. Meryll Krysteen Serrano, Kaya Hawkinson, Hali Moriah Long, Chandler Blue McDaniel, Jessika Rebecca Cowart, Isabella Pasion, Sofia Nicole Wunsch, Sara Kristine Eggesvik, Ava Jolina Villapando, Jaclyn Katrina Sawicki, Katrina Jacqueline Guillou, Alessandrea Casimere Carpio, Paige McSwigan, Anicka Chabeli Castaneda, Alexa Marie Pino, Ariana Isabella Markey, Jourdyn Curran, Natalie Rae Oca, Malea Louise Cesar, Aaliyah Schinaman, Jael-Marie Guy, and Aiselyn Marie Sia.

From the 32-player pool, only 26 players will make the final roster for the tournament, to be selected by the coaching staff led by Mark Torcaso.

The Filipinas will open their Group A campaign against Australia at Perth Stadium on March 1, before facing South Korea on March 5 at Gold Coast Stadium. They will wrap up the group stage against Iran on March 8 at the same venue.

READ: Cebuana makes waves in SEA Games for national football team

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