Basyang maintains strength, might make another landfall — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — As Tropical Depression Basyang (international name: Penha) maintained its strength on Friday afternoon, the state weather bureau said that it may make another landfall over the southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental either on Friday or early Saturday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that Basyang was last located over the vicinity of Dauis, Bohol as of 4 p.m.

Basyang was still packing a maximum wind speed of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph and moving west-southwestward at 15 kph.

READ: Basyang: Cebu City reports no major incidents, red alert still on

Pagasa also said that while Basyang is temporarily moving west-southwestward, it “will eventually move generally west northwestward throughout the forecast period.”

“The center of BASYANG may make another landfall over the southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental between today and tomorrow (07 February) early morning. Afterwards, it will head towards the southern portion of Panay Island or over Panay Gulf,” Pagasa said.

READ: Over 1,000 evacuated in Negros as Basyang sparks Kanlaon lahar threat

Pagasa also forecasts the tropical depression to weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Aside from this, Pagasa said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over 27 areas across the country. Under this, wind speeds range from 39 to 61 kph with winds potentially bringing “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

Luzon

Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan)

Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

Romblon

Northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas) including Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and Calamian Islands

Southern portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Visayas

Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hermani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Borongan City, Maydolong)

Southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, PInabacdao, Calbiga)

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Antique including Caluya Islands

Aklan

Biliran

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Siquijor

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigai del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Lopez, Jaena, Sapang Dalaga, Aloran, Oroquieta City)

Camiguin

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Mutia, Piñan, Dipolog City, Polanco) /mr

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