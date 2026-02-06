ICI submits 125-day report to Palace

MANILA – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Friday submitted to Malacañang its 125-day accomplishment report covering the period from Sept. 15 last year to Jan. 18.

In a statement, the ad hoc body said it delivered “substantial and measurable results” despite limited manpower and resources, including the filing of nine referrals with the Office of the Ombudsman involving 65 individuals, and the coordination of referrals of 66 more individuals to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders (ILBOs).

The ICI said it conducted 32 hearings involving 36 witnesses and logged about 44 hours of proceedings.

READ: Palace: Report to President Marcos to determine fate of ICI

The hearings included 25 prominent personalities — seven senators, 13 members of the House of Representatives, and five agency heads.

The commission also carried out 16 site inspections nationwide, processed 1,173 documents and issued 160 investigative communications, including invitations and subpoenas.

It also contributed to the freezing of 6,692 bank accounts and the preservation, seizure, or surrender of assets valued at an estimated PHP24.7 billion, based on Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) reports. These assets included 229 motor vehicles, 394 insurance policies, 161 real properties, 16 e-wallet accounts, 10 aircraft, and other properties.

The ICI also led or participated in eight inter-agency meetings, assisted in six legislative sessions aimed at institutionalizing a permanent infrastructure watchdog, and submitted two position papers to Congress.

It issued also 146 formal communications, including data requests, recommendations, resolutions, and memoranda of agreement with partner institutions.

READ: ICI warns of possible charges as probe flags lapses in Cebu flood works

Malacañang earlier said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will decide on whether to appoint new members or determine ICI’s next steps after he receives its report.

Marcos officially created the ICI on Sept. 11, 2025 via Executive Order No. 94 to investigate alleged corruption and misuse of funds in flood control projects.

In a press briefing, Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the DOJ will not rely solely on admissions made by persons of interest in the anomalous flood control projects cases, particularly regarding the amount of alleged kickbacks.

“It would be very difficult to speculate as to how much or even come up with a ballpark figure,” he said, adding that some of those involved were able to make millions of pesos in restitution despite a freeze order on their known assets. (PNA)

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