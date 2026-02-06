DSWD to open Walang Gutom Kitchen in Visayas
MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is preparing to bring the Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) in the Visayas.
In a news release Friday, the DSWD said it targets to open its second food bank in Mandaue City, Cebu sometime in February.
The first food bank in the country is at the Nasdake Building, a former POGO (Philippine offshore gaming operators) hub in Pasay City.
READ: DSWD eyes expanding ‘Walang Gutom’ Kitchen to provinces in 2025
Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG) said the WGK assists families in street situations (FISS) and those experiencing involuntary hunger through the donations from hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.
“The DSWD also plans to establish a soup kitchen in Mindanao, and slowly scale up the initiative in areas where the incidence of involuntary hunger is high,” he said in a televised interview on Tuesday.
The WGK is the latest innovation of the DSWD aimed at addressing involuntary hunger and reducing food wastage by turning donated surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and organizations into hot meals for individuals experiencing hunger. (PNA)
READ: ‘Walang Gutom’ kitchen: DSWD chief says everybody is welcome
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