Alex Eala, Janice Tjen lose in Abu Dhabi Open doubles semifinals

Alex Eala and Janice Tjen in action during the Abu Dhabi Open doubles tournament. –PHOTO: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Alex Eala and Janice Tjen fell to the pair of Tereza Mihalokov and Olivia Nicholls, 6-4, 6-2, and bowed out in the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open doubles competition on Friday.

Eala and Tjen lost steam after going toe-to-toe in the first set against the fourth seeds, who struck together back-to-back games to seal it, 6-4.

READ: Alex Eala, Janice Tjen reach Abu Dhabi Open doubles semifinals

READ: Alex Eala bows to Alexandrova in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

The duo from Slovakia and Great Britain carried the momentum into the second set, racing to a 3-0 lead before Eala and Tjen scored a game to halt the turn.

Mihalokov and Nicholls, though, had just enough cushion to cruise to the final of the WTA 500 doubles tournament.

Both Eala and Tjen have now concluded their Adu Dhabi campaigns with exits in the singles play.

Eala lost in the quarterfinal late Thursday while her Indonesian partner fell in the second round.

Eala’s Middle East swing nonetheless opened on a high note, highlighted by a gutsy comeback win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the Round of 16.

The Filipino tennis ace is listed to see action in the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships.

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