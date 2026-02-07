Bong Revilla: Lawyer cites ‘obscene haste’ in issuing warrant of arrest

Former Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman have railroaded the malversation of a public case against former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., which disregards the due process and proper procedures, according to a veteran lawyer.

Lorna Kapunan said that there was an “obscene haste” when the warrant of arrest was issued against Revilla over his alleged involvement in a ghost project in Bulacan.

According to Kapunan, the arrest warrant was issued barely an hour after the case was transmitted to the Third Division of the Sandiganbayan and that Revilla’s camp was not able to receive a copy of the resolution filed by the Ombudsman.

READ: Plunder raps vs. Estrada, Revilla: DOJ begins preliminary probe

“All of these acts evince a pattern of ‘railroading’ the complaint to give rise to a finding of probable cause so that a warrant may be issued against Revilla without regard to proper procedures and due process,” Kapunan said in an interview, which was quoted in a statement.

Reody Anthony Balisi, Revilla’s lawyer, earlier said that Bong Revilla and his lawyers received a copy of the “thick” document containing the charges nearly a week after the case was filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in the Sandiganbayan last January 19.

With this, Kapunan said that Revilla “was not only deprived of his right to respond to the evidence against him, but he was kept ignorant of the very existence of such evidence.”

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She then emphasized that the “the manner by which the Ombudsman and the DOJ are running the show demonstrates an alarming trend towards bending the law to suit transitory political exigencies at the expense of institutional safeguards guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.”

In a resolution dated February 5, the Sandiganbayan denied the motions filed by Revilla to be transferred from the New Quezon City Jail to the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame. Revilla earlier surrendered to the authorities after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

In his motion, Revilla argued that confinement in a regular facility would expose him to a “significantly elevated risk of physical harm, harassment, or assassination” but the Sandiganbayan said that the security measures were “sufficient for the safekeeping of Revilla and the other accused.”

The Sandiganbayan also noted that the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory and Female Dormitory were specifically built for those who were implicated in the flood control scandal in the country.

READ: Bong Revilla turned over 21 firearms upon surrender – DILG chief

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier alleged that he delivered P125 million to Revilla’s residence in December 2024, and another P250 million delivered by his aide before the May 2025 elections.

Bong Revilla has since denied the allegations, where Balisi earlier said that Revilla was “not the accountable officer for purposes of malversation” as he had no control of public funds used for the project.

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