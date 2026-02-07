FACES OF CEBU: Aliko Garganera says Binaliw slide no ‘act of God’

Aliko Jasmine Garganera | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For years, lawyer Aliko Jasmine Garganera has been deeply invested in Cebu’s solid waste issues. She often spoke out amid landfill controversies and policy discussions that only engaged the city’s residents during crisis points.

But when asked who she is beyond advocacy, Garganera does not introduce herself with government service record other credentials. Instead, she speaks about her faith, recognizing that although achievements mark her life, she continues to learn the meaning of direction.

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Garganera, who turns 31 this year, currently serves as a private lawyer and performs consultancy work. As someone who spent nearly a decade working for the government, she finds this rhythm new.

Nine years in Cebu City Hall

Aliko Garganera | Contributed photo

Garganera’s adult life largely unfolded in the orbit of public service. Since graduating in 2016, she has worked alongside her father, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, a man long known for advancing environmental causes and reforms.

Her role was not ceremonial. She served as an executive assistant and later as legislative staff officer, attached to her father’s committee on environment.

To many, she had the ingredients of a career path that seemed set: she came from a politically visible family, learned early the routines of public office, and grew into a role that confronted policy issues daily.

But her journey was not as straightforward as people assumed.

Work by day, law school by night

In 2017, while working full-time, Garganera enrolled in law school.

“Thankfully law school was after work so my classes would start at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.,” she said.

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The routine demanded discipline. She spent long days at work, evenings in class, and returned the next morning to environmental policy work.

Garganera earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2021 and gained admittance to the bar in 2022. In 2024, she gained another credential: a master’s degree in public policy in Japan.

Yet for Garganera, achievements constituted but part of her story. Beneath them all lay a deeper question with which she said she had been wrestling.

A question of value

After nearly a decade in government service, Garganera resigned in June 2025. She described the decision not as a career pivot, but as a spiritual turning point.

“When I was praying about it, I felt like it was time for me to leave the government,” she said.

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Since then, she has lived in what she called a season of waiting, an in-between moment where plans are no longer fixed and the future is uncertain.

“For the past six months, i just been waiting on God […] praying where He would lead me next,” she said.

She has taken private clients and occasional consultancy work, including for a private company that approached her about waste management systems. But she said she has been careful not to treat this season as simply a pause between jobs.

For her, it is also a time of evaluation.

“One of the reasons why I resigned in the government is because I started asking […] what is the eternal value of what I’m doing in the government,” she said. “What is it’s impact to the soul?”

That question, she said, is difficult for many public servants to ask when the demands of daily work leave little time for reflection. But for Garganera, it became unavoidable.

A cause that chose her

While many know Garganera today as someone who made herself heard on waste management, she said she had not planned on getting involved in the issue.

“I think of it more as God’s providence than a personal choice,” she said.

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Her earliest exposure to Cebu’s waste issue began around 2015, when the Inayawan landfill in Cebu once more became controversial. Their family, she said, had access to information and people involved in landfill operations, which allowed them to study it more closely.

“So it wasn’t really something thoughtfully and intentionally brought in,” she said. “It was just like at that time, it was what was available and it was what was open.”

She said her role deepened after her father won as city councilor in 2016. At the time, the city again faced major landfill questions.

“I studied about it, I researched about it,” she said.

At one point, she had plans to pursue opportunities abroad. But she said she chose to stay when her father asked her to help.

“Can you help me, Baby, even if only for six months?” he had asked her.

She responded favorably and what was supposed to be temporary became defining. Garganera said she did not begin with passion, but with responsibility, and eventually learned to care about the cause deeply.

“I entered it and the next thing I knew I just grew,” she said.

Her work in the field also influenced her decision to pursue law.

“I never planned to enter law school, it was also because of Inayawan,” she said.

Binaliw’s collapse: tragedy demands a voice

Garganera at the Tsurumi Incineration Plant in Yokohama | Contributed photo

This year, Cebu’s waste crisis turned deadly.

When a landslide occurred at the Binaliw facility, killing and burying victims beneath tons of garbage, it became one of the darkest reminders of what can happen when a city runs out of safe, sustainable options for waste disposal.

For Garganera, it was not only a public disaster, it was personal.

“When it happened I was at home and my dad just arrived from work,” she said. “I remembered naa jud mi sa dining table […] and then he was like, nag-landslide didto sa Binaliw.”

She said that her father rushed to the site and became the first city official to respond. Garganera said her instinct was to act quickly and understand what could be done.

“My first instinct was okay, get to know the situation, what is the problem, what are the issues, what can be done,” she said.

But when she later learned that people were missing and likely buried, she said the weight of the tragedy became difficult to describe.

“So the next thing I thought of was: How would I feel [if] I [were] one of those who were burried,” she said.

In the days that followed, she said her prayers were for the victims, their families, and the rescue teams risking their lives.

“I prayed for rescue personnel,” she said. “They know the risks they are taking.”

The tragedy, she said, also pushed her to speak up when she heard suggestions that it was simply a natural or unavoidable event.

“To claim that it was an unforeseen event, would dishonor and disgrace the victims of this tragedy as well as their families,” she said.

For her, it was not an act of God.

Beyond the surname

In Cebu, where politics often becomes family legacy, Garganera knows she is often seen through the lens of her father’s reputation.

Garganera with her father, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera | Contributed photo

“Many people know me as father’s daughter,” she said.

She does not deny the privilege. In fact, she speaks about it openly, describing herself as someone raised in a household of public service, where she learned early to pay attention to people’s needs.

She recalled her father’s earlier years as barangay captain, and the way their home often became a place where residents came not only for help but for immediate relief.

“In case of accidents or if mothers turned up because their children were going hungry, my dad would just selflessly give whatever we have,” she said.

That environment shaped her instincts: how she listens, how she responds, how she approaches problems that others might dismiss as ordinary.

“I was really raised to be sensitive to the needs of others,” she said.

But she also knows that privilege can be misunderstood. Many people see the influence, the opportunities, the academic record. What they do not see, she said, is the personal struggle beneath the polished surface.

Faith at the center

When asked what she wants people to know about her, Garganera cuts through the dross.

“I’m still a sinner falling short from the glory of God and I’m only saved and redeemed by grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone,” she said.

She explained that it is easy for people to measure her by visible things—achievements, family legacy, connections—but those are not what she believes define her.

She said she sees herself through one of her favorite biblical verses.

“Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect, but I press on,” she said quoting Saint Paul’s letter to the Philippians 3:12-14.

For her, the verse reflects not a claim of certainty but a commitment to keep moving forward even without clarity.

Far from power‘s corridors

Outside government work, Garganera’s current life is shaped by routines that do not hector the limelight. She teaches children in Sunday school and describes her love for kids with a warmth that contrasts with her public image as a policy advocate.

Garganera passionately teaches children at Sunday school. | Contributed photo

She also shared something that surprises many people who know her as a driven professional.

“My ultimate dream is to become a housewife and a mother,” she said. “Which nobody really believes.”

With more time now, she has explored hobbies she never had time for while working in government.

“I’ve been learning tennis, and baking, and cooking,” she said.

And in this season of waiting, she says she has been grateful to do what she enjoys while she continues to seek direction.

“I’m grateful,” she said. “So more or less I’ve been just doing things that I really like to do.”

For a woman whose life has long been defined by schedules and high expectations, that simple line might be the most revealing.

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