Cebu waste crisis: Time running out, Aliko Garganera warns

Workers handle hospital wastes in Mandaue City. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For years, Cebu’s garbage problem has been discussed in familiar phrases: segregation, composting, discipline, and cleanliness.

But lawyer and solid waste advocate Aliko Garganera believes the real crisis is simpler, and far more alarming, than people in public conversations admit.

READ: Cebu garbage crisis: Mandaue to strengthen ban on plastics

It is not just about behavior. It is about infrastructure.

And in her view, the city has too long treated a structural crisis like a cultural one.

“Where does our trash go?” Garganera asked. “Right now, it only has one place to go, and it’s the dumpsite.”

A gap Cebu cannot ignore

Garganera finished her master’s degree in public policy in Japan in 2024, where she studied solid waste management systems in Yokohama City.

She said she recognized early that comparing a Japanese city like Yokohama with Cebu comes with limitations. Yokohama belongs to a developed country; Cebu does not.

READ: Consolacion: Stricter rules for garbage transfer, disposal

But she said the point of her research was not to shame Cebu or to glorify Japan.

“It wasn’t for me to identify which is a better system,” she said. “It was for me to identify the gap.”

That gap, she explained, is built into infrastructure. Japan’s system works not only because citizens are disciplined, but because the city has facilities that allow waste to move through different streams.

“They have recycling centers, they have transfer stations, they have landfills, they have waste to energy facilities,” she said. “In other words, ilang mga basura naay padulngan (their garbage has somewhere to go).”

In Cebu, she said, the system is still defined by limited options.

“For one we only have one landfill, that was Binaliw,” she said, adding that calling it a landfill may even be inaccurate. “And you would say… dumpsite.”

Segregation cannot replace infrastructure

Garganera does not dismiss waste reduction efforts. But she believes Cebu has relied too heavily on the idea that segregation will save the city without building the facilities needed to support it.

She offered a simple scenario: even if Cebu reduces its daily waste output, there will still be hundreds of tons of trash that must be brought somewhere.

READ: Cebu City: Waste shredders to be required in all barangays

“Maybe 600 tons can be reduced to 550 tons,” she said. “That 550 tons still has to go somewhere, but where?”

For her, the question is not rhetorical. It is a warning.

Because Cebu can keep asking residents to segregate, but without a proper system, segregation becomes frustrating, even discouraging.

“Some would segregate wastes only to find out that they are mixed in the landfill,” she said.

In Japan, she said, segregation is reinforced because citizens can physically see the waste system working: bottles go here, plastics go there, recycling centers compress materials, and the system gives people proof that their efforts matter.

Cebu lacks that proof.

The hidden cost of hauling garbage farther

Since Cebu has been forced to transport waste farther due to closure closure of Binaliw landfill, Garganera said the financial consequences are obvious.

“The transportation cost is very very high,” she said.

But she pointed out that it is not just about money. It is also about human welfare, especially of the drivers and waste collectors who must travel long distances, often under difficult conditions.

She described these hauling expenses as a “wasted cost,” because it is money spent on survival rather than on long-term solutions.

The data: City plans without a clear picture

Another weakness, Garganera said, is Cebu’s limited waste data. Without knowing what kinds of waste dominate the city’s daily output, long-term planning becomes guesswork.

“We’re very much behind in waste data analysis,” she said.

In Japan, she said, she was given clear breakdowns of where waste goes, what portion is incinerated, recycled, or landfilled. Cebu, she said, does not have that level of clarity.

Without data, she argued, Cebu cannot answer basic questions: What waste stream should be reduced first? What facilities are needed most urgently? What type of infrastructure would create the greatest impact?

Metro-wide crisis needs corresponding response

Garganera stressed that Cebu City cannot treat the garbage crisis as its own problem alone.

“This issue did not only affect Cebu City,” she said. “It affected Mandaue City […] it affected Talisay probably and Lapu-Lapu City.”

That is why she believes the solution must be regional.

“Why don’t we come together […] and create an integrated solid waste management system for various cities,” she said.

In her view, this requires leaders to set aside politics and focus on shared public interest.

“It’s really aptly to put politics aside. And put public interest first,” she said.

The plan Cebu still hasn’t heard

What disturbs Garganera most, she said, is the absence of a clear roadmap to present to the public.

She believes residents deserve to hear not just what Cebu will do next week, but what Cebu will do next year.

“I wanted to hear more of a unified approach,” she said. “Short term, mid term, and long term.”

Right now, she said, Cebu appears to be shifting waste from one dumpsite to another, solutions that may work temporarily but will inevitably collapse under the same pressure.

“I know Consolacion will be filled eventually,” she said. “I know Aloguinsan dumpsite will be filled eventually.”

Waste-to-energy, its risks

Garganera said Cebu must be open to innovation, including waste-to-energy (WTE), while still continuing segregation and composting.

“When I say that we should consider WTE, I’m not saying that we should stop segregating […] stop composting,” she said. “I’m saying that we can do this simultaneously.”

She acknowledged the concerns surrounding WTE but argued that Cebu must also compare it honestly with the risks of dumpsites, particularly open dumping sites that lack strict regulation.

“All infrastructure [carries] risk,” she said. “Regardless if it’s WTE […] or another landfill […] when you compare the risks [between] WTE versus a dumpsite […] obviously, dumpsite carries heavier ones.”

Her argument, she said, is not that WTE is perfect. It is that Cebu cannot keep clinging to a system that has already proven deadly.

‘Where do we go from here?‘

In the end, Garganera’s message is not centered on a single technology. It is centered on direction.

Moreover, for her, Cebu’s garbage crisis is no longer something leaders can just manage in exclusive meetings and emergency arrangements. It is a public emergency that requires a public plan.

“That’s the only question I have for our officials,” she said. “Like where do we go from here.”

And behind that question is a warning: The more Cebu delays long-term investment, the more it will face suffer a worsening crisis.

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