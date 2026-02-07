This is the Daily Gospel for February 7, 2026, which is the Saturday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, February 6, 2026

Daily Gospel, February 5, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 6, 30-34.

The Apostles gathered together with Jesus and reported all they had done and taught.

He said to them, “Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while.” People were coming and going in great numbers, and they had no opportunity even to eat.

So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.

People saw them leaving and many came to know about it. They hastened there on foot from all the towns and arrived at the place before them.

When he disembarked and saw the vast crowd, his heart was moved with pity for them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd; and he began to teach them many things.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

(Daily Gospel, February 7, 2026)

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