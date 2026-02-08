Binaliw tragedy: Grieving families turn to prayer, each other

Nearly a month after the deadly landfill collapse in Binaliw, authorities have cleared debris from the office building that was buried beneath tons of trash. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the Binaliw landfill tragedy claimed lives and altered families forever, commemoration has taken quieter forms through prayer, tradition, and daily routines of grief.

In the weeks since the collapse, retrieval operations have ended and public activity at the site has slowed, but families of the casualties continue to mark the passage of time through personal and religious practices.

While there has been no large, centralized commemoration marking the one-month anniversary of the tragedy, prayer services and private observances have continued among families and within the community.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Farmer awaits retrieval of graduating son’s body

Quiet observance

For Bienvenido Ranido, 40, the passing days have been marked not by public ceremonies, but by restraint.

His wife, Rowena Ranido, 36, died after being buried beneath debris and trash inside their office during the collapse. She was among the 36 who did not survive.

“Lami kaayo muadto sa sementeryo kada adlaw,” Ranido said. “Pero nituman ra pud ko sa tinuohan sa mga tiguwang.”

Following tradition, Ranido said he was advised not to visit the cemetery until after 40 days. Instead, the family has focused on prayer.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Survivors’ kin recount hours of fear, waiting

Beginning February 9, Ranido said they will observe his wife’s first novena, which will run until February 17.

The days will be marked by prayers and masses, a private way of honoring a life lost too soon.

“Mao na, mangadyi, magpamisa,” he said.

Masses during retrieval

At the height of retrieval operations, prayer already had a place at the site.

Barangay Binaliw Captain Viviane Ruste said masses were regularly held while rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.

At one point, she said, masses were conducted twice daily at the holding area where families of the casualties gathered.

“Sige sila og misa didto nga nag-retrieval operations pa, twice a day gani to sa holding area katong mga area nato where the families of the casualties, asa sila naghuwat,” Ruste said.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

She said the barangay established an outpost near the site to attend to the immediate needs of families and responders, including requests for certifications and other assistance.

The presence of prayer, she said, was both practical and pastoral, bringing comfort to families tirelessly waiting at the site.

One-month mark

As February 8 marked one month since the Binaliw tragedy, questions arose about whether a mass would be held to formally commemorate the tragedy.

Ruste said that any mass at the landfill site itself would need to be facilitated by Prime Waste Solutions, as the area falls under the company’s jurisdiction.

“Kung naa man gani, ang Prime Waste mupahigayon ana didto. Sila ana kay ilaha man nang area,” she said.

According to her, the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) had reached out to ask whether a mass could be facilitated at the barangay level.

However, she said holding a mass away from the site posed challenges.

“Impractical kaayo nga ari diri sa gym kay layo ra,” Ruste explained. “Kinsa’y muari diri? Kami ra pud, dili ang families sa casualties.”

According to Ruste, during the retrieval period, holding masses at the site made more sense, as families were already gathered there. Not just to pray but share their stories, grief and uncertainties. Most especially, comfort from people who know their grief. From people who know their pain.

Moving the observance elsewhere, she said, risked excluding those most affected.

Grief and loss

For families like the Ranidos, the one-month mark is defined by continuity, in prayer, memory, and absence.

As retrieval operations have ended and public attention has shifted, remembrance has become more personal.

Some families continue to wait for closure, while others begin the slow process of mourning.

What remains unchanged is the weight of the loss.

A month on, the Binaliw tragedy is remembered not only through planned observances, but through novenas and prayers offered where families feel closest to those they lost.

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