Beyond aid, Binaliw landslide victims call for accountability

Families of those still trapped in the rubble after a landslide at the Binaliw landfill grow frustrated and angry as the search and retrieval operation has been underway for days. | CDN Photo/Lyle Andales

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — For the survivors and kin of the workers who perished in the Binaliw landslide, help goes beyond money and ready-to-eat food boxes. What they also seek are clear answers on why the tragedy happened in the first place.

Fritz Valiente, a 27-year-old office encoder, was among the injured people during the landfill’s collapse. A month has passed since the incident, yet he still feels pain in his foot that was trapped for over two hours under debris.

Along with the physical pain, Valiente said he feels frustrated over the lack of accountability for the tragedy: “Dapat naa silay action ana, naay proper investigation kung kinsay dapat manubag. Dapat naa gyuy manubag ana.”

READ: Binaliw landfill: What’s next after all bodies were retrieved?

A search for the truth

Bienvenido Ranido shared a similar sentiment after losing his wife, Rowena, to the tragic incident.

Rowena was a human resources staff member at the facility, who was buried beneath the rubble of their office structure—large beams and steel debris trapping several workers as a heap of garbage gave way on top. She was 36 years old.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

Throughout the search, rescue, and retrieval operations, Ranido sought two things: his wife and the mother of their three children, and an explanation for what truly happened.

Following the trash slide on January 8, 2026, several local and national investigations were launched to determine the cause of the event. This included separate probes by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) – Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

Ranido, however, thought the effort came a little too late as questions about the facility’s safety were raised long before the tragedy occurred.

READ: DENR forms independent probe team on Binaliw landfill collapse

“Gusto nako manubag ang mga lapses ana. Kanang CCENRO, EMB, DENR, ngano wala pa man na nila buhata sauna pa? Ngano karon paman na gibuhat nga naa nay patay?” Ranido said.

Despite their experiences, both Valiente and Ranido said they will not file cases against the landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., or other relevant entities.

“Enough na sa ako nga mogulong na ang imbestigasyon diri sa Cebu City ug sa Senate,” Ranido said.

The promised help

To cover hospital and burial fees, the affected workers and their families have since received financial assistance from Prime Waste and concerned government agencies.

In a previous interview, Marites Mercado, chief of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) Tri-City Field Office, shared how the company promised to shoulder immediate expenses, along with a P50,000 initial cash aid.

READ: Binaliw landfill workers receive financial aid, benefits

Ranido said he welcomed the financial help extended to the Binaliw victims, adding that Prime Waste had remained in touch. “Wa man mi nila pasagdi,” he shared.

Meanwhile, remaining workers like Valiente continued to receive their salaries despite the landfill’s temporary closure. While they have not been terminated, the DOLE said alternative jobs can be arranged while the investigation is ongoing.

Injured workers and the victims’ dependents can also claim benefits under the Social Security System (SSS) and the Employees’ Compensation.

READ: Binaliw landfill victims to receive SSS benefits, employee compensation

Eric Coronado, acting vice president of SSS Visayas Central 1 Division, earlier said beneficiaries can receive four separate payouts from the insurance and compensation program once Prime Waste has completed the necessary clearances.

More financial aid may also be claimed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals and Crisis Situations. The agency also committed to providing psychosocial care to address the emotional trauma experienced by the victims.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

No clear answers yet

While aid pours in from the government and private groups, the Binaliw victims clamor for answers and accountability remains for the tragedy that took away 36 lives and left many scarred with emotional burden.

To date, initial actions included the DENR issuing a cease-and-desist order of the Binaliw landfill amid threats of “imminent and grave environmental harm.” This halted all operations beginning January 12, while clearing and investigations proceeded at the site.

The agency has yet to implement other directives for the facility since then. / with reports from Lyle Andales and Pia Piquero

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