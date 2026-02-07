Wind signals lifted in Cebu as Basyang weakens to LPA

A low pressure area, formerly Basyang, is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. | Photo courtesy of DOST-Pagasa/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu is no longer under any wind signals as Tropical Depression Basyang (international name: Penha) downgraded into a low pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau reported on Saturday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather system weakened as of 2 a.m. on February 7, while over the coastal waters of Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

“This is because of its interactions with the land masses in Visayas and Mindanao,” weather specialist Leanne Loreto said in the bureau’s daily weather forecast.

READ: Basyang weakens into tropical depression, Cebu now under Signal No. 1

Basyang made five landfalls in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur; Jagna and Dauis in Bohol; Alcoy, Cebu; and Ayungon, Negros Oriental. It brought heavy rains in neighboring areas over the last two days.

As of 4 a.m. on Saturday, Pagasa located the LPA at 105 km southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, moving westward at 25 km/h.

The remnant low may dissipate over the Sulu Sea and is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, the weather bureau added.

READ: Basyang: Live Updates

Weather in Cebu

Beginning Saturday, Cebu will experience cloudy skies with localized rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Cebu’s rivers and tributaries—particularly Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku—will no longer be affected by the light rains, according to Pagasa’s latest flood advisory.

READ: Four dead as Basyang whips Visayas, Mindanao

Locals can also expect light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal conditions. Daytime temperatures will range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius today.

Meanwhile, the northern portion of Cebu must look out for strong to gale-force winds on Monday, February 9, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon (amihan).

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