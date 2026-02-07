Cebu City ‘safe and sound’ after Basyang —Archival

Cebu City skyline. | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City emerged “safe and sound” from Tropical Depression Basyang, with no major damage recorded after the storm weakened and exited Central Visayas, Mayor Nestor Archival said Saturday, February 7.

Archival said consolidated reports from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), City Hall departments, and barangay responders showed that the city avoided major flooding, landslides, or infrastructure damage despite days of heavy rain and strong winds.

“Based on the consolidated reports… there were no major damages recorded in Cebu City following Typhoon Basyang,” Archival said in a statement.

READ: Wind signals lifted in Cebu as Basyang weakens to LPA

He added that the city’s early activation of disaster response mechanisms helped minimize risks.

The mayor said disaster teams were placed on heightened alert as part of standard preparedness protocols, with the city prioritizing the safety and welfare of residents as the storm crossed Cebu and neighboring provinces.

City aid sent to southern Cebu

Even as Cebu City remained largely unscathed, the local government deployed a 14-man disaster response team to southern Cebu, particularly Argao, where Basyang’s impact was expected to be stronger.

“In solidarity with our neighboring LGUs and as a show of readiness to assist, a 14-man Cebu City disaster team was deployed to the southern part of the province,” Archival said.

The deployment included search-and-rescue personnel and clearing units on standby for possible road blockages and emergency operations.

READ: Hundreds flee to safer ground as “Basyang” heads to NegOr

Red alert maintained despite downgrade

Earlier, Cebu City remained under red alert even as Basyang weakened to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, with officials opting to maintain maximum readiness rather than risk complacency.

Councilor Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said the city deliberately chose to “overprepare.”

“So far sa atong dakbayan sa Sugbo, we are safe as of this time,” Tumulak said. “Vigilant pud ang atong mga barangay responders ug ang Cebu City disaster team. Bahalag nag-overprepare ta, basta safe lang ang mga tawo.”

Disaster responders were pre-positioned across eight quadrants of the city—an approach refined after lessons learned from previous storms.

READ: Four dead as Basyang whips Visayas, Mindanao

“We divided our responders into eight areas… karon, naka-preposition na gyud ang manpower ug rescuers,” Tumulak said.

Limited evacuations, no reported damage

Only a small number of residents were evacuated, mostly from four upland barangays with a history of flooding. These residents have since returned home, according to city officials.

No evacuations were recorded in Lusaran and Bacayan, which are designated no-build zones.

As of Friday afternoon, the city government reported no flooding, landslides, or damage to infrastructure.

“Actually, wala gyud,” Tumulak said when asked about any incidents. “So far, wala.”

However, authorities cautioned that landslide risks remain due to saturated soil, particularly in upland areas.

“Basa gyud na ang yuta, naa gyud nay landslide, pero dili na grabe parehas kang Tino,” Tumulak said.

Basyang weakens into LPA

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu is no longer under any wind signal after Basyang weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) early Saturday.

Pagasa said the weather system weakened at around 2 a.m. while over the coastal waters of Cauayan, Negros Occidental, due to its interaction with land masses in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Basyang made five landfalls in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur; Jagna and Dauis in Bohol; Alcoy, Cebu; and Ayungon, Negros Oriental, bringing heavy rains across affected areas.

As of 4 a.m. Saturday, Pagasa located the LPA 105 kilometers southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour. The remnant low is expected to dissipate over the Sulu Sea and is unlikely to redevelop within 24 hours.

Weather outlook in Cebu

Beginning Saturday, Cebu will experience cloudy skies with localized rainshowers or thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Major rivers and tributaries, including Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku, are no longer expected to be affected by light rains, according to the latest flood advisory.

Residents can expect light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal conditions, with daytime temperatures ranging from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa, however, warned that northern Cebu may experience strong to gale-force winds on Monday, February 9, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, or amihan.

City remains on watch

Archival said the city government remains vigilant and prepared despite improving weather conditions.

“Rest assured, the Cebu City Government remains watchful, prepared, and ready to respond,” he said. “The safety of the Cebuanos will always be our top priority.”

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