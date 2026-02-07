Cebu braces for lingering rains as Basyang weakens into LPA

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos can expect generally fair to cloudy weather with occasional rainshowers over the next several days as Tropical Depression Basyang weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) and is no longer under any wind signal, state weather forecasters said Saturday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Basyang, internationally named Penha, weakened into an LPA at around 2 a.m. on February 7 while over the coastal waters of Cauayan, Negros Occidental, and is now being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa said the remnant low is “unlikely” to redevelop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours due to its interaction with land masses in the Visayas and Mindanao.

READ: Wind signals lifted in Cebu as Basyang weakens to LPA

Weather outlook in Cebu

Beginning Saturday, Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with localized rainshowers or thunderstorms, mainly due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Daytime temperatures in the province are expected to range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate winds initially coming from the southeast to southwest and slight to moderate coastal conditions.

For Sunday, February 8, similar weather conditions are expected, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius and generally calm coastal waters.

From February 9 to 11, winds will gradually shift to the northeast as the northeast monsoon (amihan) strengthens, though coastal conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate, turning moderate by February 11.

READ: NGCP fully restores Basyang-affected transmission services

Pagasa earlier warned that northern portions of Cebu should remain cautious, as strong to gale-force winds may occur on Monday, February 9, due to the surge of amihan.

Rivers are no longer affected

Pagasa said Cebu’s major rivers and tributaries, including Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku, are no longer expected to be affected by light rains, based on the latest flood advisory.

However, authorities continue to advise residents in upland and flood-prone areas to remain alert, especially during afternoon or evening thunderstorms that could still trigger localized flooding or landslides.

Situation across Visayas

While Cebu faces improving conditions, Pagasa said Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Eastern Samar, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by a shear line.

Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough seas may still affect much of the Visayas and nearby regions, prompting continued caution for small seacraft and fisherfolk.

Track and impact of Basyang

Before weakening, Basyang made five landfalls in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur; Jagna and Dauis in Bohol; Alcoy, Cebu; and Ayungon, Negros Oriental, bringing days of heavy rain across parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

As of 4 a.m. Saturday, Pagasa located the LPA about 105 kilometers southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour. The weather bureau said the system may dissipate over the Sulu Sea.

Despite the downgrade, Pagasa advised the public to continue monitoring official advisories, particularly as changing wind patterns and lingering moisture could still trigger isolated heavy rainfall events.

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