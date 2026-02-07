8 rescued dogs up for adoption at Cebu City mall drive

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival urges residents to adopt rescued dogs during the pet adoption drive event at the Ayala Central Bloc, IT Park, on Saturday, February 7, 2026. (Photo from Mayor Archival’s post)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight rescued dogs are set to find new homes as Cebu City holds a pet adoption drive on Saturday at a mall in IT Park.

The adoption activity is organized in coordination with the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF). The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open to families and individuals willing to adopt rescued animals.

READ: World Animal Day: Pet adoption center opens in Cebu City

Mayor Nestor Archival, in a post, said the dogs available for adoption were rescued from neglect and abandonment and have since undergone basic care and assessment. The activity aims to decongest the city pound while promoting responsible pet ownership.

“As a city, how we treat animals reflects who we are,” he said.

The mayor urged residents with the space and capacity to care for pets to consider adoption instead of buying animals.

READ: Stray dog in Cebu City flies to her forever home in the US

Adoption process

Prospective adopters will undergo an interview and screening process to ensure they can provide a safe and suitable home. Applicants are required to present one valid government-issued ID, sign an adoption agreement, and pay a P200 adoption fee.

The DVMF said the adoption fee helps cover vaccinations, deworming, and future spaying or neutering, particularly for younger animals.

Those who are unable to attend the mall adoption drive may still adopt pets directly from the DVMF city pound. It is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ: ‘Chikoy’: Cebu City’s beloved library dog

Other adoption options in Cebu City

Apart from the city pound, residents may also adopt pets through accredited animal welfare and rescue organizations operating in Cebu City and nearby areas. These include Mayari Animal Rescue Organization, Island Rescue Organization, Happy Tails Animal Welfare Organization, and The Good Cats Rescue Shelter.

Several of these groups regularly hold mall-based adoption drives and focus on rehabilitating abandoned or abused animals before rehoming them.

READ: Cebu quake: ‘Hero dog’ rescued after ‘shielding’ family during temblor

Promoting responsible ownership

Cebu City officials stressed that adoption programs are designed not only to find homes for rescued dogs and other animals but also to ensure long-term, responsible ownership.

They encouraged residents to carefully consider their ability to provide food, shelter, medical care, and time before adopting a pet, noting that rescued animals often require patience and commitment as they adjust to new homes.

The city also encouraged the public to support adoption efforts by sharing information about adoption drives and advocating responsible pet ownership within their communities.

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