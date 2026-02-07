Cebu forms tech startup council for job growth, innovation

Cebu Provincial Capitol | CDN DIGITAL FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu may soon become a major tech and business hub through the provincial government’s new council that helps local startup companies establish themselves in the industry.

The Technology Startup Council, formed by an executive order Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed on January 15, serves as the main body for startup-related policies, programs, and partnerships in the province.

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What does the Cebu tech startup council do?

The council links the government, academe, and private sector to promote local startups, allowing business owners to learn from experts, find capital and potential investors, and grow their enterprises sustainably.

It also establishes Sandbox programs. This allows qualified startups to test their new products and services in controlled environments before their proper launch.

Moreover, the council is responsible for organizing funding initiatives to help sustain the startups. It also coordinates with different sectors to boost public awareness and further promote Cebu as a tech innovation hub.

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Who runs the Cebu tech council?

Gov. Baricuatro will chair the council, co-chaired by the president of the Cebu Startup Ecosystem Alliance.

Members include representatives from the following:

Provincial Planning and Development Office

Innovation and Startup Act committee

Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Commerce and Industry

Development Acceleration Support for Innovation Growth program

Local startup community

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The Provincial Investment and Promotions Division will act as secretariat for the council. It is mandated to meet at least quarterly.

Academic and financial institutions, business groups, and national agencies, such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Science and Technology (DOST), may participate as advisers or observers.

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What comes next?

The DOST in Central Visayas (DOST 7) has expressed its support for the directive. The agency shared that it is committed to providing the assistance needed by the local government and startups alike.

“Through its Innovation Hub, DOST 7 will extend mentoring, capability-building trainings, and prototyping support, helping startups move from ideas to viable solutions and market-ready technologies,” the agency said in a statement.

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The executive order was issued in line with national and regional development plans for 2023 to 2028, which highlight research, technology, and innovation as key drivers of economic and job growth.

By recognizing startups as a driver of the local economy, the initiative aims to develop a more inclusive growth in Cebu.

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